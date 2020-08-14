Detailed and comprehensive market study performed in this Iot In Education Market report offers the current and forthcoming opportunities to shed light on the future market investment. With the precise and high-tech information about Ict industry, businesses can know about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product already existing in the market through this report. For in depth understanding of market and competitive landscape, this Iot In Education Market research report serves a lot of parameters and detailed data about Ict industry The Iot In Education Market report acts as an authoritative tool to have increments in business activities, qualitative work done and enhanced profits. This wide ranging market report consists of information about historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. The Iot In Education Market report analyses and evaluates the imperative industry trends, market size, market share estimates, and sales volume with which Ict industry can speculate the strategies to increase return on investment (ROI). What is more, the report offers insights into revenue growth and sustainability initiative.

Global IoT in Education Market By Component (Solutions, Services), Hardware (Interactive Whiteboards, Tablets & Mobile Devices, Displays, Security & Video Cameras, Attendance Tracking Systems, Others), End-User (Academic Institutions, Corporates), Application (Learning Management System, Classroom Management, Administration Management, Surveillance, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

Market Analysis: Global IoT in Education Market

Global IoT in education market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 4.73 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.08 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.05% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the growing prevalence of cloud based applications and adoption of e-learning platforms and services.

Market Definition: Global IoT in Education Market

IoT in education can be defined as the technology, and set of applications that is used for smart learning solutions, through which textbooks are combined and transformed into web-based sites that also incorporate visual aids, additional accompanying materials such as texts, articles & publications. It also involves the assessment of individuals on their performances on tests and other practical applications. The educational apps are enhancing IoT in education helping both teachers and students in creating 3D graphics textbooks which contain videos and provide the capability to take notes.

Market Drivers:

Advent of cloud applications and adoption of e-learning platforms is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Growth in usage of connected devices and technologies in learning is also expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of set standardizations and regulations in the market is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Dearth and inadequate infrastructure and technological resources is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation: Global IoT in Education Market

By Component Solutions Network Management Content Management & Analytics Device Management Application Management Security Management Services Training & Consulting Deployment & Integration Support & Maintenance

By Hardware Interactive Whiteboards Tablets & Mobile Devices Displays Security & Video Cameras Attendance Tracking Systems Others

By End-User Academic Institutions K-12 Higher Education Corporates

By Application Learning Management System Classroom Management Administration Management Surveillance Others



Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, SAMSUNG celebrated the “2018 Global Volunteer Festival”, by providing Samsung Electronics Latin America employees with Samsung Galaxy tablets and STEM (Science Technology, Engineering & Math) learning and education tools. These employees participated in various schools across the various countries in the region and provided students and teachers with various new and innovative learning methods.

In October 2018, Intel announced that they are visiting various schools across the United States with their “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, providing education providers and learners the ability to experience innovative and modern methods of education and understanding through Intel’s learning platform. “Intel Tech Learning Lab”, is a mobile truck containing virtual reality (VR) stations, highly advanced PC’s, augmented reality (AR) and also Internet of Things (IoT) equipped whiteboards.

Competitive Analysis: Global IoT in Education Market

Global IoT in education market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT in education market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global IoT in Education Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the IoT in education market are Intel Corporation, Google, Amazon Web Services Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft, Oracle, Cisco, SAP SE, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Arm Limited, Unit4, SAMSUNG, LearnZillion, brightwheel, Certica Solutions, Examity Inc., Knowre, AltSchool, Quad Learning Inc., Galvanize Inc. and littleBits Electronics Inc.

