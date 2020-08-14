This Intelligent Process Automation Market research report is a verified and consistent source of information which gives telescopic view of the existing market trends, emerging products, situations and opportunities that drives business towards the success. It all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume and future trends. A team of skilled analysts, statisticians, research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and economists work painstakingly to structure such a great market research report for the businesses seeking a potential growth.

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market By Technology (Natural Language Processing, Machine and Deep Learning, Neural Networks, Virtual Agents, Mini Bots and RPA, Computer Vision, Others), Component (Solutions, Services), Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunications and IT, Transport and Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Retail and E-Commerce, Manufacturing, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Others), Application (IT Operations, Business Process Automation, Application Management, Content Management, Security, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Global Intelligent Process Automation Market is driven by better optimization in the organization and to gain a major competitive edge within the market. Intelligent process automation is more focused towards reducing the costs and increasing the revenue. This is projecting a rise in estimated value from USD 7.34 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 19.79 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.2% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Market Definition: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Intelligent process automation can be defined as process of implementing the artificial intelligence, cognitive automation, machine learning and computer vision to the robotics. Intelligent process automation is an integration of machine learning and robotic process automation which assist the human work and have the tendency to improve over a period of time without any command.

Market Drivers:

Rapid increase in scope and usage of IT and automation within the globe with high acceptance ratio in the market

Automation with artificial intelligence helps in better customer experience and to grow in systematic manner

Minimizing the human work and error with optimum utilization of resources to earn greater efficiency of business enterprise in the market

Market Restraints:

Shortage of technical expertise within the area of artificial intelligence and robotics

Hard to penetrate in underdeveloped and low literacy rate regions

Cost of initial investment is very high and intelligent process automation may lead to an increase in human unemployment

Segmentation: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

By Technology Natural Language Processing Machine and Deep Learning Neural Networks Virtual Agents Mini Bots and RPA Computer Vision Others

By Component Solutions Services

By Vertical Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance {BFSI} Telecommunications and IT Transport and Logistics Media and Entertainment Retail and E-commerce Manufacturing Healthcare and Life Sciences Others

By Application IT Operations Business Process Automation Application Management Content Management Security Others



Key Developments in the Market

In October 2018, Automation Anywhere launched Apeople – an online community, for the experts and practitioners of robotic process automation, business process automation and artificial intelligence

In September 2018, Eggplant RPA by eggplant has been launched which can do or automate the work which is being done by the human using DAI technology. It has the capability of conversion and migration of 500,000 files which reduce the chances of overlapping of work using DAI technology

Competitive Analysis: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Global intelligent process automation market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of intelligent process automation market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Intelligent Process Automation Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in intelligent process automation market are Automation Anywhere, Inc., UiPath., Blue Prism, Pegasystems Inc., AntWorks, NICE Robotic Automation, KOFAX INC., softmotive, SAP SE, AutomationEdge, Eggplant, LarcAI, Kryon Systems, Autologyx Ltd., Echelon, Sanbot Innovation Technology. Ltd, Cinnamon, Inc. and Crowd Computing Systems, Inc.

