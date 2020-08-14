This Indoor Farming Technology Market report can be referred confidently when taking important business decisions. Data models hired for the research methodology are vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. Competitor moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. Indoor Farming Technology Market research report is the perfect source that gives CAGR values with variations during the forecast period of 2020-2025 for the market.

Global Indoor Farming Technology Market, By Growing Methods (Hydroponics, Aeroponics, Soil-based, Aquaponics, Hybrid), Crop Type (Fruits & Vegetables, Herbs & Microgreens, Flowers & Ornamentals), Facility Type (Glass Or Poly Greenhouses, Indoor Vertical Farms, Container Farms, Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems), Component (Hardware ,Software & Services) End-User (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

The indoor farming technology market was valued at USD 39.8 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 41.0 billion in 2025, growing at a healthy CAGR of 9.6% for the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

Indoor farming technology is a method of growing crops or plants entirely inside the house using various technologies. This farming methodology includes growing system such as aeroponics, soil-based, aquaponics and hybrid technologies to provide artificial lights for growing plants with the nutrients. Indoor farming technology can be used in home and commercially on both small and large scales. This technology is being used to grow fruits & vegetables, herbs & microgreens flowers & ornamentals. The glass or poly greenhouses, container farms, indoor vertical farms and indoor deep water culture (DWC) systems are the facility type of indoor farming technology market. The increase in demand for fresh foods with high nutritive value, need for higher yields using limited space and water has led to the growth of indoor farming technology market. The Asia-Pacific region was projected to grow at the highest rate whereas the Americas and European region also contributed to global indoor farming technologies market in 2017. One of the major factors driving the growth of the indoor farming technology market is the lesser impact of changing weather conditions.

Market Drivers:

Lesser impact of changing weather conditions

Improve yield of crops and reduce crop wastage

Rise in investment of overseas business lines in agricultural operations

Growth in demand for food, rapid urbanization, and increase in need for new productive soils

Market Restraint:

Lighting challenges compared with natural lighting

High initial investment for setup

Limitations on the type of crops that can be grown

Segmentation: Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

By Growing System

Aeroponics

Hydroponics

Aquaponics

Soil-Based

Hybrid

By Component

Hardware

Climate Control Systems

Sensors

System Controls

Lighting Systems

Communication Systems

Irrigation Systems

Others

Software & Services

By Facility Type

Glass Or Poly Greenhouses

Container Farms

Indoor Vertical Farms

Indoor Deep Water Culture (DWC) Systems

By Crop Type

Fruits & Vegetables

Leafy Greens

Tomato

Strawberry

Eggplant

Others

Herbs & Microgreens Basil Herbs Tarragon Wheatgrass

Flowers & Ornamentals

Perennials Flowers

Annuals Flowers

Ornamentals

Other Crops

By End-User

Large enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Competitive Landscape: Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

The global indoor farming technology market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Competitors: Global Indoor Farming Technology Market

The key players operating in the global indoor farming technology market are –

Philips Lighting

Everlight Electronics

Argus Controls Systems

Netafim

Lumigrow

The other players in the market are Logiqs B.V., Illumitex, Vertical Farm Systems, Hydrodynamics International, General Hydroponics, Certhon, Dalsem, Richel Group, American Hydroponics, Harnois Greenhouses, Richel Group, Urban Crop Solutions, Vertical Farm Systems, Agrilution GmbH, Green Sense Farms, American Hydro Phonics, and many more.

