Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market By Component (Hardware, Software), Project Size (Small, Medium, Large), Function (Mapping, Surveying, Telematics and Navigation, Location-Based Services), Organization (Small & Medium Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises), End-User (Agriculture, Oil & Gas, Construction, Mining, Transportation, Utilities and Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026 – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

Global GIS software market is projecting a rise in estimated value to an estimated value of USD 13.95 billion by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 10.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 due to Rising investment in GIS solutions, Projects related to development of smart cities and Adoption of GIS solutions in various sectors

Market Definition: Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

Geographic Information System (GIS) is a computer based system which integrates software and hardware in order to collect, manage, analyse all sorts of spatial or geographical data. GIS has wide applications in various sectors such as agriculture, oil & gas, construction, mining, transportation, utilities and others. GIS is mainly used to create maps of those locations which are not easily reachable such as different layers of Earth’s Crust.

Market Drivers:

Rising investment in GIS solutions to increase the precision in data collection acts as a driver for the market

Projects related to development of smart cities and gathering data for the same also enhances the market growth

Adoption of GIS solutions in various sectors such as agriculture, oil and gas etc. plays a vital role in this market growth

Increase in acceptance of GIS for facilities management also increases the market growth

Market Restraints:

High Cost and hurdles in collecting geospatial data from different locations restricts the market growth

Legal issues such as collecting data from others’ territory can hamper the market growth

Segmentation: Global Geographic Information System (GIS) Software Market

By Component

Hardware Total Stations GIS Collectors GNSS/GPS Antennas Lidar Imaging Sensors

Software Desktop GIS Mobile GIS Web GIS Server GIS Remote Sensing Software



By Project Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Function

Mapping

Surveying

Telematics and Navigation

Location-Based Services

By Organization

Small & Medium Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By End-User

Agriculture Precision Farming

Oil & Gas Pipeline Management

Construction Building Information Modelling Urban and Regional Planning

Mining

Transportation Highway and Roadway Management

Utilities Asset Management Environmental Monitoring Disaster Management Grid Management

Others

Key Developments in the Market

In March 2018, ClearTerra, a geospatial and activity-based intelligence firm acquired by the, Esri. GIS and spatial analytics company. The acquisition of ClearTerra will help Eris’s GIS User in extracting the textual data from various sources such as Emails, Briefings and reports. With the ClearTerra acquisition, Esri would enable to provide exact GPS coordinates to their users from unstructured data and help in saving their time

In September 2016, GISquadrat GmbH was acquired by the Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure. With the acquisition, the Hexagon Safety & Infrastructure aimed to improve and enhance cloud, geospatial and mobile solutions for government. The acquisition of GISquadrat GmbH would help Hexagon in utilizing GISquadrat’s Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions to minimise total cost of ownership for critical data related to business

Competitive Analysis

Global GIS software market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Global GIS software market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working global GIS software market are Hexagon, General Electric Company, Pitney Bowes Software Pte Ltd , Autodesk, Inc, Trimble Inc, Topcon, Hi-Target Surveying Instrument Co. Ltd, Unistrong, Bentley Systems, Incorporated, Blue Marble Geographics, Caliper Corporation, Computer Aided Development Corporation Limited, Geosoft Inc, Golden Software LLC, SuperMap Software Co., Ltd., Harris Corporation, Manifold Software Limited, PASCO Philippines Corporation, Maxar Technologies Inc and others

