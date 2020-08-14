While creating this Facility Management Services Market report market type, organization size, end-users’ organization type, availability on-premises in the areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa have been considered. The well demonstrated methods and tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis are employed carefully while forming this market research report. Moreover, to structure this Facility Management Services Market report, markets on the local, regional and global level is explored. Depending on client’s needs, business and product information has been brought together via this report that assists businesses in taking better decisions.

Global Facility Management Services Market By Facility Management Services (In- House, Outsourced, Integrated), Solution (Integrated Workplace Management System, Building Information Modeling, Facility Operations and Security Management, Facility Environment Management, Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management), Services (Consulting, Auditing and Quality Assessment, Support and Maintenance, Service Level Agreement Management), Deployment Mode (Cloud-Based, On-Premises), Vertical (IT and Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Construction and Real Estate, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Government and Public Administration, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Facility Management Services Market

Global facility management services market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 10.25% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for service outsourcing and rising prevalence for IoT among end- users are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Facility Management Services Market

Facility management is a management which is specially designed to provide good support services to the organizations. The main of this system is to improve the productivity and quality of the business. In simple words, facility management make sure that all the operations and processes in the organization are functioning smoothly. They are used in wide number of industries such as healthcare, construction, banking, government and public administration and others.

Market Drivers:

Increasing adoption of cloud based solutions will act as a driver for this market

Rising changes in organization culture and work style will propel the market growth

Increasing product launches and strategies by manufacture will also act as a driver for this market

Growing prevalence for services outsourcing will also drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about facility management solutions among population will restrain the market growth

Dearth of skilled and trained professional will also hamper the market growth

High operational cost will also act as a restrain for this market growth

Segmentation: Global Facility Management Services Market

By Facility Management Services

In- House

Outsourced

Integrated

By Solution

Integrated Workplace Management System

Building Information Modeling

Facility Operations and Security Management Lighting Control HVAC Control Video Surveillance and Access Control Emergency and Incident Management

Facility Environment Management Sustainability Management Waste Management Facility Property Management

Lease Accounting and Real Estate Management Asset Maintenance Management Relocation Management Reservation Management



By Services

Consulting, Auditing and Quality Assessment

Support and Maintenance

Service Level Agreement Management

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By Vertical

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Manufacturing

Construction and Real Estate

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Public Administration

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, JLL announced the launch of their new facilities management services FacilitiesFlex which is specially designed to help the company so that they can track their budgets more efficiently, decrease risk and can improve the productivity. It is specially designed for the services such as food- on- demand or transport and provides two types of services such as FacilitiesFlex on-demand and FacilitiesFlex platform.

In January 2019, Genius Consultants Ltd announced the launch of their new Facility Management & Security services so that they can increase their revenue. This new service is very good for an organization as it cover all the different vertical of business and will also help the company in achieving their business goals. This will help them to expand their business and strengthen their position in the market.

Competitive Analysis

Global facility management services market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of facility management services market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facility management services market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, SAP, EMCOR Group Inc., Aramark India, FM:Systems., Accruent, INTERSERVE, Trimble Inc., ARCHIBUS, Inc, iOFFICE, Planon, FMX, Hippo CMMS., MetricStream Inc., Apleona GmbH, FacilityONE Technologies llc, OfficeSpace Software Inc., Archidata Inc., Nemetschek, Autodesk, Inc., Indus Systems & Services Pvt. Ltd., JadeTrack Inc.

