Global Facility Management Market, By Solution (Facility Environment Management, Building Information Modeling, Integrated Workplace Management System, Facility Property Management,), By Service ,), By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By End User, By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Facility Management Market

The Global Facility Management Market accounted for USD 34.61 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Facility Management Market

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the facility management market in the next 8 years. Facility management alludes to the integrated administration of numerous interdisciplinary advances, procedures, faculty and frameworks. It promotes proficient and collective environment in order to satisfy and meet the key goals and mission of an association. Facility management ensures that everything works suitably together whereas; facility manager is responsible for keeping the office alive. Facility managers use office administration programming to identify and plan the tasks, make facilities decisions, keep records and others.

In January, 2016, Global Helpdesk (TGH) launched an elite residential facility management services through which it offers concierge services to residential societies. In February, 2017, Verdantix launches the real estate, energy, and facilities information management (REEFIM) practice. It will help the service providers and building owners to improve the performance of individual facilities. Moreover, it considerably assists in worker productivity enhancement and in financial management optimization of portfolio of buildings. This will help the global facility management market to rise notably in the coming years.

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rising demand of integrated facility management and development of the sustainable infrastructure

Increasing adoption of connected devices as well as IoT for building automation

Shifts in virtual workplace and mobility

Advent of the Saas deployment model

Dependence on in-house facility management team and lack of managerial awareness

Market Segmentation: Global Facility Management Market

The global facility management market is segmented based on solution, services, organization size deployment type, end-user and geographical segments.

Based on solution, the global facility management market is segmented into facility environment management, building information modeling, integrated workplace management system, facility property management, facility operations and security management. Facility environment management is sub segmented into waste management and sustainability management. Facility property management is sub segmented into lease accounting and real estate management, workspace and relocation management, reservation management and asset maintenance management. Facility operations and security management is sub segmented into HVAC control, lighting control, emergency and incident management and video surveillance and access control.

On the basis of services, the global facility management market is segmented into consulting, support and maintenance, deployment and integration, auditing and quality assessment and service level agreement management. Consulting is sub segmented into facility operations consulting, facility technology consulting and financial consulting. Support and maintenance is sub segmented into on-demand maintenance, predictive maintenance and preventive maintenance. Deployment and integration is sub segmented into system integration and implementation.

On the basis of organization size, the global facility management market is segmented small and medium sized enterprises and large enterprises.

On the basis of deployment type, the global facility management market is segmented into cloud, on-premises.

On the basis of end-user, the global facility management market is segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance, government, energy and utilities¸ healthcare, IT and telecommunication, manufacturing, retail, education, construction and others.

Based on geography, the global facility management market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Landscape: Global Facility Management Market

The global facility management market is consolidated due to the presence of limited number of players concentrated in few countries. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Major Market Competitors: Global Facility Management Market

Some of the major players in global facility management market are CA Technologies, IBM, SAP SE, Planon, Oracle, Indus Systems Inc., Jade Track Inc., Trimble Inc., FM:Systems Group, LLC., Hippo CMMS, ARCHIBUS, Inc., MAINTENANCE CONNECTION, FacilityONE Technologies, NEMETSCHEK SE, MetricStream Inc., Accruent, FMX, Officespace, Apleona, MCS Solutions, Archidata, Emaint, Autodesk and FSI (FM Solutions) Limited among others.

