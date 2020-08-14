In this report, a number of aspects about the market research and analysis for the Ict industry have been studied. Facial Recognition Market report has been designed by keeping in mind the customer requirements which assist them in increasing their return on investment (ROI). This market research report is formulated with the most excellent and superior tools of collecting, recording, estimating and analyzing market data of Ict industry. As per DBMR team predictions cited in this report, the market will develop with a specific CAGR value in the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. A number of business challenges can be conquered with this market research report.

Global Facial Recognition Market By Technology (2D and 3D Face Recognition, Facial Analyst), Component (Hardware, Software), Application (Homeland Security, Criminal Investigation, ID Management, Physical Security, Intelligent Signage, Web Application, Business Intelligence, Photo Indexing and Sorting), End Users (Government & Transportation, Military & Defense, BSFI, Retail, Hospitality), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Facial Recognition Market

Global facial recognition market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to rising demand for surveillance systems for enhancing safety and security

Market Definition: Global Facial Recognition Market

Facial recognition is a technology which is used to recognize human face for different purposes. Facial recognition system uses biometrics software to match facial features or information from the recorded database. It is easy to integrate with existing security features. Facial recognition is generally used for security purposes. Facial recognition is also defined as an application based on biometric artificial intelligence that can define an individual uniquely by analyzing patterns based on the facial textures and shape of the individual.

Market Drivers:

Government initiatives are expected to contribute in driving the market growth

Increasing demand for surveillance systems to enhance safety and security is increasing the adoption of facial recognition systems

Increasing adoption of facial recognition in consumer electronics are fueling the market growth

Mandatory regulations imposed by government for the adoption of technology is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of accuracy is somewhere hindering the market growth

High implementation cost of facial recognition technology hinder the market growth

Segmentation: Global Facial Recognition Market

By Technology

2D Facial Recognition

3D Facial Recognition

Facial Analytics

By Component

Hardware Scanners Cameras Handled Devices Integrated Devices

Software

By Applications

Homeland Security

Criminal Investigation

ID Management

Physical Security

Intelligent Signage

Web Application

Business Intelligence

Photo Indexing and Sorting

Others

By End Users

Government & Transportation

Military & Defense

BFSI

Retail

Hospitality

Others

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) released a Request for Proposal for an Automated Facial Recognition System (AFRS) to be used by police officers across the country. Facial recognition system will help police to find missing people, unidentified dead bodies and to recognize criminals

In June 2019, Vuzix Blade and NNTC Digital will combine their techniques to assist law enforcement in Dubai. The idea is to fuse intelligent glasses to capture criminals with a facial recognition system. These glasses need no web link; each pair of glasses comes with a portable server. This partnership will help in enhancement of the product and will increase the growth of the market

Competitive Analysis

Global facial recognition market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of facial recognition market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.,

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global facial recognition market are NEC Technologies India Private Limited, Aware, Inc., Gemalto NV, Ayonix Face Technologies, Cognitec Systems GmbH, NVISO SA., Daon, StereoVision Imaging, Inc., Techno Brain., Neurotechnology, Innovatrics, id3 Technologies, IDEMIA, Animetrics, Crunchbase Inc., Aurora Computer Services Limited, Nuance Communications, Inc., FaceFirst

