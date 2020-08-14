Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market report is the all-inclusive market research report which studies the challenges, market structures, opportunities, driving forces, emerging trends, and competitive landscape of Ict industry. It provides better ideas and solutions in terms of product trends, marketing strategy, future products, new geographical markets, future events, sales strategies, customer actions or behaviors. The market insights covered in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market report simplifies managing marketing of goods and services successfully. Various parameters covered in this research report aids businesses for better decision making. Market overview is provided in terms of drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges where each of this parameter is studied scrupulously.

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market By Charging Station (AC charging station, DC charging station), Vehicle Type (Battery electric vehicle (BEV), Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles(PHEV)), Installation Type (Residential, Commercial), Technology (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3), charging Stations Standards (GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772, IEC 62196), Geography (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, South America) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

An electric vehicle charging station is a point to charge the battery of an electric vehicle, which varies from vehicles to vehicles. There are few types of technology which are used in charging the vehicles based on the battery’s input power which are as follows: type 1, type 2, and type 3. The charging stations can be DC charging or AC charging type or inductive charging station.

These charging points can be installed either in residential or commercial applications, and it provides the speed to charge the electric vehicle depending on the type of technology the battery uses.

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is projected to register a CAGR of 48.3% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Segmentation: Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Global electric vehicle charging stations market is segmented into five notable segments which are charging station, vehicle type, charging stations standards, installation type and technology.

On the basis of charging station, the market is segmented into AC charging station, DC charging station and inductive charging station.

On the basis of vehicle type, the market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid vehicle (PHEV).

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into level 1, level 2, and level 3.

On the basis of charging stations standards, the market is segmented into GB/T, CHAdeMO, CCS, Tesla supercharger, SAE J1772 and IEC 62196.

On the basis of installation type, the market is segmented into residential and commercial.

Competitive Analysis: Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market

Some of the prominent participants operating in this market are Tesla, Efacec, Engie Group, ABB, Schneider Electric, Siemens AG, Liikennevirta Oy (Ltd.), SemaConnect, ClipperCreek, Allego B.V., Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc., EVgo Services LLC, ChargePoint, Inc., Blink Charging Co., Alfen N.V., AeroVironment, Inc. and among others.

