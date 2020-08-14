A range of competitor analysis strategies included in this Data Center Interconnect Market report are new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and acquisitions. Market shares of the top market players in the major areas of the world such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa are also evaluated in this Data Center Interconnect Market research report. The market data is explored and forecasted using well accepted market statistical and coherent models. Research and analysis in this market business report is performed with one step or the combination of several steps depending upon the client and business requirements. This Data Center Interconnect Market report also puts forth the company market share analysis and key company profiles which are the key aspects of competitive analysis. This market report estimates compound annual growth rate (CAGR) value fluctuation for the forecast period of 2020-2025 that aids businesses in guessing the investment value. It endows them with the best possible solutions and meticulous information about the market trends. The market studies, market insights and market analysis encompassed in this global Data Center Interconnect Market research report keeps marketplace clearly into the focus with which ladder of the success can be climbed quickly and easily.

Global Data Center Interconnect Market By type (Product, Services, Product), Application (workload and data storage mobility, shared data and resources/server high-availability clusters, real time disaster recovery and business continuity), End User (CNPS/ICPS, communication service providers, enterprises, government), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia–Pacific, South America, Middle-East &Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Data Center Interconnect Market is expected to reach USD 9,762.59 Million by 2025 from USD 4,000.00 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the data centers concentrating on the reduction of high power consumption, WAN consolidation and bandwidth requirements, enhanced enterprise demand from vertical and rapid conversion into cloud-based services. On the other hand, high initial investment may hinder the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation: Global Data Center Interconnect Market

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on type into three notable segments; product, software and services. The product type is sub segmented into packet optical transport, packet optical networking, converged packet optical and packet switching networking. The service type is sub segmented into professional services and managed services. Professional services is further sub segmented into training, consulting and integration and maintenance. The Data center interconnect market is dominated by services with 57.1% market share in 2017 and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 12.6% in the forecast period.

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on application into four notable segments system; workload and data storage mobility, shared data and resources, server high availability cluster and real time disaster and business continuity.

The global data center interconnect market is segmented based on end- user into four notable segments; communication server provider, CNPs/ICPs, government and enterprises. Enterprises are further sub segmented into banking and finance, utility and power, healthcare, retail and e- commerce, media and entertainment and others.

Key Drivers: Global Data Center Interconnect Market

Some of the major factors driving the market for global data center interconnect are the data centers concentrating on the reduction of high power consumption, WAN consolidation and bandwidth requirements. Enhanced enterprise demand from vertical and rapid conversion into cloud-based services is the other factor which will drive the demand of global data center interconnect market.

High initial investments are the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

Advancement in data connectivity and emerging need for higher ethernet speed are some of the factors which will drive the market in future.

Key Points: Global Data Center Interconnect Market

Cisco Systems, Inc. is going to dominate the data center interconnect market following Equinix, Inc., Digital Realty Trust, Ciena Corporation, Nokia, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Infinera Corporation., ADVA Optical Networking, Juniper Networks, Inc., Colt Technology Services Group Limited, Extreme Networks, Inc., Fiber Mountain, Inc., Pluribus Networks, ZTE Corporation, RANOVUS Inc., FUJITSU and Megaport among others.

