Global Data Monetization Market, By Component (Tools and Services), By Data Type (Customer data and others), By Business Function (Operations, Finance and others), By Deployment Type (Cloud and On-premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large enterprises), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing and others) and By Geographical Segments- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Analysis: Global Data Monetization Market

The Global Data Monetization Market accounted for USD 1.3 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.6% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Definition: Global Data Monetization Market

Data monetization is the way towards changing the substantial unstructured volume of big business information into profitable bits of knowledge for drawing financial esteem or trade of administration. It involves the utilization of information resources that generate value to the organizations. Data monetization can be done in two ways: by directly and by indirectly. The huge amount of information created can be bundled into information items and sold (direct monetization) or it can be processed to extract insights (indirect monetization) and can be utilized to help business choices.

Data Monetization may assist associations with reducing information stockpiling expenses or increment income by putting resources into investigation stage which changes over unstructured information into significant bits of knowledge in view of the necessities. Data monetization refers to the procedure of prioritizing the asset value in order to create high income. It is the way to change the unstructured vast volume of information in profitable bits of knowledge and transforming the information into money or mode of trade administration. The purpose of data monetization is to sort the unstructured information in a crude manner, store the information in data frameworks and discharge the structured data across every vertical in an organization. Moreover it causes associations to build income by putting resources into examination stage, which acquires important bits of knowledge from the unstructured information. The recent trends in data monetization includes emergence of cloud storage and cloud computing which helps many organizations to secure their data with security protocols.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Rapid adoption of advanced analytics and visualization.

Increasing use of external data sources.

Increasing adoption of data-driven decision-making.

Increasing volume and variety of business data.

The varying structure of regulatory policies.

Improper implementation of security protocols may cause data and security theft.

Market Segmentation: Global Data Monetization Market

The global data monetization market is based on component, data type, business functions, deployment model, organization size, industry vertical and geographical segments.

Based on component, the global data monetization market is segmented into tools and services. The services segment can further be sub segmented into support and maintenance, consulting and implementation.

Based on data type, the market can be segmented into customer data, product data, financial data and supplier data.

Based on business segments, the market can be segmented into sales and marketing, supply chain management, operations, finance and others (R&D, HR, and legal).

Based on deployment model, the market can be segmented into cloud and on premises.

Based on organization size, the market can be segmented into small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) and large enterprises.

Based on industry vertical, the market can be segmented into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom, consumer goods and retail, media and entertainment, government and defense, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, energy and utilities, healthcare and others (real estate, education, and travel and hospitality).

Based on geography the data monetization market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Data Monetization Market

The global data monetization market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of data monetization market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Key Players: Global Data Monetization Market

The renowned players in data monetization market are Adastra Group, CellOS Software Ltd, Connectiva Analytics and Insights Ltd., Dawex Systems, Infosys Limited, Mahindra ComViva, Mnubo, Netscout Systems, Inc., Paxata, Inc., Optiva Inc., (Redknee Solutions Inc.), ALC, SAP SE, SQLstream, Inc., Virtusa Corporation, Infosys, Google, IBM, Cisco, 101 data, Accenture, Monetize Solutions, Narrative, NESS, NETSCOUT, Openwave Mobility among others.

