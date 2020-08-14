According to Building Management System Market report, Ict industry is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Intricate market insights are revolved into simpler version with the help of proven tools and techniques to provide better experience to the end users. To achieve competitive advantage and to succeed in the market, this Building Management System Market research report is the perfect solution. Not to mention, while building this report, all of the market attributes are strictly followed. Market drivers and market restraints evaluated here brings into light how the product is getting utilized in the recent period while giving estimations about the future usage. This global Building Management System Market report identifies, analyses, and estimates the up-and-coming trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the industry.

Global Building Management System Market By Software (Facility Management, Security Management, Energy Management, Emergency Management, Infrastructure Management), Service Type (Professional Services, Managed Services), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial), Component (Hardware, Software), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Building Management System Market

Global building management system market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 17.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed to surging preference for energy-efficient and eco-friendly buildings and cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users.

Market Definition: Global Building Management System Market

Building Management Systems (BMS) are software-based building control systems that track and control the building’s mechanical and electrical devices including fire system, security system, lighting, power system, and ventilation. Management systems for building are composed of software and hardware. The tendency of these systems is surging preference for eco-friendly, energy efficient, and demand for automation for security system in buildings.

Market Drivers:

Surging preference for eco-friendly and energy-efficient buildings, is driving the market growth

Cost benefits to commercial, residential, and industrial users, is helping the market to grow

Reduction in building maintenance and operation, is flourishing the market growth

Surging IOT in building automation system, drives the market growth

Market Restraints:

Lack of skilled professionals, hinders the market growth

High initial and installation costs, hampers the market growth

Segmentation: Global Building Management System Market

By Software

Facility Management Lighting Control HVAC Control

Security Management Video Surveillance Access Control

Energy Management

Emergency Management

Infrastructure Management

By Service Type

Professional Services

Managed Services

By Application

Residential

Commercial Office Buildings Retail and Public Buildings Educational Institutes Hospitals and Healthcare Facilities Airports and Railways Others

Industrial

Component

Hardware

Software

Key Developments in the Market

In May 2018, Honeywell International Inc. had launched IQ Vision. It is a building energy management system which enables the building owners to optimize and manage the usage of energy. It has integrated various tools on a platform such as smart devices, internet protocols and trend controllers. This launch will enable the building owners to effectively control the building system.

In November 2017, Johnson Controls had launched BCPro which is an advanced Building Automation System designed for commercial buildings. The tools enable the easy and fast setup which helps in the reduction of configuration time. BCPro provides vivid function such as illumination, customization and editing for the easy access for viewing of data. The launch had improved system software and controllers communication processes to ensure the reliability and stability.

Competitive Analysis

Global building management system market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of building management system market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global building management system market are Honeywell International Inc, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Siemens, United Technologies, ABB, Azbil Corporation, Delta Controls, LARSEN & TOUBRO LIMITED, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd, DEXMA SENSORS, S.L., Eagle Technology, Legrand, Lutron Electronics Co., Inc, Technovator International Limited, Airedale Air Conditioning, BuildingIQ, ACUITY BRANDS LIGHTING, INC, GridPoint among others.

