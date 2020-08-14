Edible Flakes Market Overview 2020

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Edible Flakes Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. Edible Flakes Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Edible Flakes Market report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. The Edible Flakes Market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. Whether it is about renewing a business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or giving recommendations to an executive, the Edible Flakes market report will surely help you to a degree.

The study considers the Edible Flakes Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Edible Flakes Market are:

Kellogg Co.; POST HOLDINGS, INC.; The Quaker Oats Company; Nestlé; H. & J. Brüggen Kg; Nature’s Path Foods; Bagrry’s India Ltd.; Patanjali Ayurved.; GD Foods; Marico; The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.; Rubin Mühle GmbH; foodcare.pl; Crystal Candy; CAB Foods (PTY) Ltd; www.sweettreatsupply.com and Surbiton Sugarcraft among others.

By Product

Corn Flakes

Wheat Flakes

Rice Flakes

Flakey Oats

Others

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retailers

Based on regions, the Edible Flakes Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global edible flakes market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 8.13% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The rise in market value can be attributed to the various benefits and additional functionalities that these products offer to the food & beverage industry.

Edible flakes are additional bakery ingredients utilized in various food applications to provide enhanced appeal to the goods, while improving the colour, texture and modifying the overall taste of the product they are applied in. These flakes are generally coloured, flavoured adding an extra dimension to the baked goods’ appeal and flavouring.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food products in various developing regions of the world is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing need for healthy diet and processed food products is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Changes in the lifestyles of individuals to adopt a more healthier product base is expected to drive the growth of the market

Various health and nutritional benefits associated with the consumption of flakes consumption is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the availability of alternate products is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Significant rise in the population suffering from lactose intolerance is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Overutilization/overeating of these flakes can cause negative effects on the body which is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, AAK USA Inc. announced the launch of several new flavours of shortening flakes designed for a variety of applications in bakery products such as cakes, pie, doughs as well as biscuits among others. The flavour varieties include orange, vanilla and butter. These flakes offer significant advantages over other packaged shortening products

In April 2018, Kellogg Co. announced the launch of a different kind of applications for its chocolate frosted flakes. Their flakes have found their use in the production of a vinyl record that is playable while also being edible. This innovative strategy will help in improving the awareness amongst the population regarding the company’s flakes and cereal products

Some major points covered in this Edible Flakes Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Edible Flakes Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Edible Flakes Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Edible Flakes Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

