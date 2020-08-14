Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market Overview 2020

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. The Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. Whether it is about renewing a business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or giving recommendations to an executive, the Metal Cans and Glass Jars market report will surely help you to a degree.

The study considers the Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market are:

Ardagh Group S.A.; BALL CORPORATION; Crown; Bormioli Rocco S.p.A.; BWAY Corporation; Gerresheimer AG; HEINZ-GLAS GmbH & Co. KGaA; Piramal Glass Private Limited; SGD Pharma; Vetropack; Wiegand-Glas GmbH; Stölzle Glass; Berlin Packaging; Hindusthan National Glass & Industries Limited; Haldyn Glass Gujrat Ltd.; Hamedan Glass Company (public limited); Hindustan Tin Works Ltd and Kaira Can Company Limited among others.

By Application

Metal Cans Preserved Food Milk Powder Pet Food Others Confectionaries Snacks Others



Glass Jars Preserved Food Milk Powder Pet Food Others Confectionaries Snacks Others



By End-User

Food

Beverages

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on regions, the Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Metal cans are rigid packaging products made out of a mixture of metals, providing high levels of protection to the contents inside the package. These cans generally consist of a covering that is to be cut open/removed before the contents can be extracted and therefore are majorly single-use products.

Glass jars are also a type of rigid packaging solutions that are made out of molded glass consisting of a screw design at its one end so that a lid can be attached to it, resulting in the jar being closed helping protect the contents inside. These jars are generally utilized for storing solids and liquids, preserving them for a long period of time without any harm.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of preserved, ready-to-cook/ready-to-eat food products is expected to augment growth of the market

Increasing concern for the environment resulting in a reduction of non-biodegradable plastic solutions; this factor is expected to foster growth of the value

Growth in the levels of investments undertaken by various manufacturers and authorities regarding recycling of metals and glass products; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Increasing demand for flexible, lightweight packaging solutions is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Increasing adoption of bio-plastics and conventional plastics for packaging is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, Berlin Packaging announced that they had acquired Verrerie Calvet. Verrerie Calvet provides a wide range of packaging solutions ranging from glass, plastics, metal containers & closures for wines, seasonings, sauces, olive oil, marinades and spirits. Verrerie Calvet is set to be combined with Berlin’s “Bruni Glass” organization extending the range of glass packaging solutions available to their consumers. This will also significantly improve the presence of the company in Europe, especially France

In March 2017, BWAY Corporation announced that they had completed the acquisition of metal packaging facility of BALL CORPORATION located in Hubbard, Ohio, United States. This will enable greater business growth of BWAY Corporation enabling greater facilitation and additional capacity for metal packaging solutions

Some major points covered in this Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Metal Cans and Glass Jars Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

