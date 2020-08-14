Drinks Packaging Market Overview 2020

The latest Market report by a Data Bridge Market Research with the title [Global Drinks Packaging Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026]. Drinks Packaging Market research report contains complete background analysis of industry, which includes an assessment of the parental market. All the statistical and numerical that has been forecasted in this Drinks Packaging Market report is represented with the help of graphs, charts, or tables which makes this report more user friendly. The Drinks Packaging Market report contains thorough description, competitive scenario, wide product portfolio of key vendors and business strategy adopted by competitors along with their SWOT analysis and porter’s five force analysis. Whether it is about renewing a business plan, preparing a presentation for a key client, or giving recommendations to an executive, the Drinks Packaging market report will surely help you to a degree.

Get a PDF Sample copy (including COVID-19 impact analysis and up-to 30% discount) @

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-Drinks-Packaging-Market

The study considers the Drinks Packaging Market value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Major Market manufacturers covered in the Drinks Packaging Market are:

Amcor plc, Crown, AptarGroup, Inc., Ardagh Group S.A., Graham Packaging Company., O-I, BALL CORPORATION, Tetra Pak International S.A., Bemis Company, Inc., CAN-PACK S.A., CKS Packaging, Inc., Mondi, Refresco Group, Pacific Can China Holdings Limited, Toko Seikan Group Holding, Stora Enso, Reynolds, Alcoa Corporation, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics., Sonoco Products Company, and others.

By Material

Glass

Plastics

Metal

Paperboard

Others

By Packaging Type

Box

Bottle

Cartons

Cans

Pouch

Jars

Others

By Application

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Functional Drinks

Juices

Alcoholic

Milk

Water

Energy Drinks

Others

Based on regions, the Drinks Packaging Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Get a Sample copy (Table of Content, Charts and Figures)@

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-Drinks-Packaging-Market

Drinks packaging are specially designed for the packaging of liquids such as carbonated soft drinks, alcoholic drinks, milks, water, functional drinks and others. These packaging are mainly made of materials such as plastic, glass, paperboard, metals and others. There main function is to keep the product fresh and increase their shelf life. Cans, jars pouch, bottle and others are some of the common type of packaging type which is used in drinks packaging. These packaging are usually available in different sizes and shape as per the need of the drinks.

Market Drivers:

Increasing consumption of beverages is driving the market growth

Growing demand for sustainable and convenient packaging solution will also act as driver for this market

Increasing usage of stand up pouches and bag-in-box packaging for beverage is contributing as a factor for the growth of this market

Rising adoption of bottled water is also accelerating the market growth

Market Restraints:

Fluctuation in the price of raw material will hamper the market growth

Rising awareness about the hazardous packaging products will also restrain the market growth

Strict government rules associated with non- biodegradable product is also hindering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Elopak announced the launch of their new range of aseptic Pure-Pak cartons which are recyclable in nature are made from the natural brown board. The main aim of the launch is to meet growing demand for sustainable and authentic package. They can work on E-PS120A aseptic filling machine and are available in different sizes such as 500ml, 750ml and 1ml.

In November 2018, Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited announced that they have acquired 74% of the share of Medco Plast for Packing and Packaging Systems S.A.E from Middle East Glass Manufacturing Co. S.A.E. (MEG) and the Samaha family. Medco Plast is one of the largest manufacturer of injection molded products and closures for soft drink and water. This acquisition will help the company to expand them in the East African PET packaging market.

Some major points covered in this Drinks Packaging Market report:

An overall outlook of the market that helps in picking up essential data. . The Drinks Packaging Market has been segmented on the basis of the product types, applications, end-users, as well as the industry verticals, in light of numerous factors. Considering the market segmentation, further analysis has been carried out in an effective manner. For better understanding and a thorough analysis of the market, the key segments have further been partitioned into sub-segments. . In the next section, factors responsible for the growth of the Drinks Packaging Market have been included. This data has been collected from the primary and secondary sources and has been approved by the industry specialists. It helps in understanding the key market segments and their future trends. The report also includes the study of the latest developments and the profiles of major industry players. . The Drinks Packaging Market research report also presents an eight-year forecast on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow.

Click Here to avail customization of Drinks Packaging Market [email protected]

https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-Drinks-Packaging-Market

About Us:

Data Bridge Market research endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best Market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the Market.