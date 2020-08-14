Huntington’s Disease Market Analysis, Leading Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

An increase in the size of the CAG segment leads to the production of an abnormally long version of the huntingtin protein. The elongated protein is cut into smaller, toxic fragments that bind together and accumulate in neurons, disrupting the normal functions of these cells. The dysfunction and eventual death of neurons in certain areas of the brain underlie the signs and symptoms of Huntington disease.

The symptoms of this disease involve personality changes, mood swings, depression, forgetfulness, impaired judgment, unsteady gait, involuntary movements (chorea), slurred speech, swallowing difficulties, and significant weight loss.

According to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure.

According to a study by Swierzewski et al., one in every 10,000 persons—nearly 30,000 in the United States—have Huntington’s disease. Juvenile Huntington’s occurs in approximately 16% of all cases.

As per the study conducted by Wexler et al., in the UK, the prevalence of HD, as diagnosed and recorded in primary care records, has increased from 5.4 per 100,000 in 1990 to 12.3 per 100,000 in 2010 explaining that the occurrence of the disease has increased two fold in these years.

As per the analysis, it is observed that the HD is more common in the European countries (EU5) than the other countries in the 7MM.

According to the National Organization for Rare Diseases (NORD), Huntington’s disease is a genetic, progressive, neurodegenerative disorder characterized by the gradual development of involuntary muscle movements affecting the hands, feet, face, and trunk, and progressive deterioration of cognitive processes and memory (dementia).

Currently, the market holds no treatment options for curing Huntington’s disease. However, there are effective treatments that support Huntington’s disease, including moving disorder, psychiatric disorders, and psychotherapy. Medication management is likely to evolve over the course of the disease, depending on the overall treatment goals. Expected launch of the upcoming therapies shall fuel the growth of the Huntington’s Disease market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2030.

Huntington’s Disease Epidemiology

The Huntington’s Disease epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Huntington’s Disease patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

The dynamics of Huntington’s Disease is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosed methodologies and incremental healthcare spending across the world. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2020–2030. Several companies are developing late- and mid-stage products constructing a dynamic pipeline for Huntington’s disease. Some of the key players in the Huntington’s Disease market includes:

Hoffmann-La Roche

EIP Pharma

Vaccinex and

SOM Biotech SL

And many others.

Drugs Covered

RG6042

Neflamapimod

Pepinemab

SOM3355

And many others

