Huntington’s Disease Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

According to Huntington’s Disease Society of America, Huntington’s disease is a fatal genetic disorder that causes the progressive breakdown of nerve cells in the brain. It deteriorates a person’s physical and mental abilities usually during their prime working years and has no cure.

Huntington’s disease is a hereditary neurodegenerative disorder caused by mutation in the HTT genes. The HTT mutation that causes Huntington disease involves a DNA segment known as a CAG trinucleotide repeat. This segment is made up of a series of three DNA building blocks (cytosine, adenine, and guanine) that appear multiple times in a row. An increase in the size of the CAG segment leads to the production of an abnormally long version of the huntingtin protein. The elongated protein is cut into smaller, toxic fragments that bind together and accumulate in neurons, disrupting the normal functions of these cells. The dysfunction and eventual death of neurons in certain areas of the brain underlie the signs and symptoms of Huntington disease.

The symptoms of this disease involve personality changes, mood swings, depression, forgetfulness, impaired judgment, unsteady gait, involuntary movements (chorea), slurred speech, swallowing difficulties, and significant weight loss.

According to a study by Swierzewski et al. titled “Huntington’s Disease Overview, Incidence and Prevalence of HD,” one in every 10,000 persons—nearly 30,000 in the United States—have Huntington’s disease. Juvenile Huntington’s occurs in approximately 16% of all cases.

As per the study conducted by Wexler et al., in the UK, the prevalence of HD, as diagnosed and recorded in primary care records, has increased from 5.4 per 100,000 in 1990 to 12.3 per 100,000 in 2010 explaining that the occurrence of the disease has increased two fold in these years.

As per the analysis, it is observed that the HD is more common in the European countries (EU5) than the other countries in the 7MM.

