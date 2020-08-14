Sarcopenia Patient Population, Treatment Algorithm, Medical Practices And Epidemiology Forecast To 2030

Sarcopenia is a condition which is characterized by loss of muscle mass, muscle strength and functional muscle impairment with ageing. The definition has been through various alterations. However, an enormous recent breakthrough is the inclusion of the condition in the ICD-10 classification of diseases. The physical consequences of this disease put a person at risk for falls, fractures, and hospitalization, thereby affecting the quality of life and death in extreme cases. The etiology of sarcopenia is a constellation of factors involving the aging neuromuscular machinery (motor unit number and efficiency, muscle architecture and orientation, fiber type distribution), reduced anabolic hormone levels, muscle disuse, and inflammation, driven by environmental, genetic and behavioral factors.

DelveInsight's 'Sarcopenia Epidemiology Forecast to 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted Sarcopenia epidemiology in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The DelveInsight Sarcopenia epidemiology report gives a thorough understanding of the Sarcopenia disease definition, symptoms, causes, pathophysiology, and diagnosis. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Sarcopenia in the US, Europe, and Japan. The report covers the detailed information of the Sarcopenia epidemiology scenario in seven major countries (US, EU5, and Japan).

Key Highlights Of The Report

As per Delveinsight estimates, the total prevalent population of sarcopenia in the 7MM was found to be 33,321,576 in 2017.

As per Society on Sarcopenia, Cachexia and Wasting Disorders, the prevalence of sarcopenia ranges from 15% at 65 years to 50% at 80 years in humans, with normal aging associated with a 1–2% muscle loss beyond the age of 50 years.

The total prevalent cases for sarcopenia were the highest in the United States, followed by Italy and Germany. Spain accounted for the least number of prevalent cases among the 7MM.

Japan accounted for 2,890,096 cases of sarcopenia in 2017, which accounted for approximately 8.67% of the total 7MM prevalent cases of sarcopenia.

Sarcopenia Epidemiology

Delveinsight’s Sarcopenia epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries.

The Sarcopenia epidemiology data are studied through all possible divisions to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM.

The Sarcopenia epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Table of Contents

Key Insights Executive Summary of Sarcopenia Sarcopenia Disease Background and Overview Sarcopenia Patient Journey Sarcopenia Epidemiology and Patient Population Sarcopenia Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices KOL Views on Sarcopenia Sarcopenia Unmet Needs Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; will be provided in the final report

