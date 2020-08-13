An adhesive is an amalgam that sticks or bids two items together. They are either made naturally or from human-made materials. The use of adhesives offer edges over some binding techniques like sewing, mechanical fastening, and thermal bonding. Adhesive tapes, glue, and sticky tac, are some common examples. Contact adhesives are adhesives, which are evidently dry when touched but adheres immediately upon contact. These adhesives possess high tensile strength and are based on polymers that exhibit the ability to bond themselves as dry films of adhesives. The surfaces to be bonded must be coated. The high initial strength of contact adhesives makes them suitable for various laminating applications.

Key Players:

1. Henkel (Germany)

2. Bostik (France)

3. H.B. Fuller (US)

4. Sika (Switzerland)

5. Pidilite Industries (India)

6. Royal Adhesives and Sealants (US)

7. Huntsman International (US)

8. Jubilant Industries (India)

9. Dymax Corporation

10. Parson Adhesives, Inc.

Market Dynamics

Rapid and fast adhesion, material’s versatility during adhesion, high strength, resistance to aging, heat, oils and chemicals are some of its characteristics which drives the contact adhesives market. Technological advancement, increasing demands for automobiles, and expanding commercial infrastructure are also responsible for driving the global contact adhesive market. However, an increase in the use of steel and metal in manufacturing furniture restrains the growth of the market. Dynamic economic development, along with higher demand for replacement of conventional joining techniques, are the factors that will lead to the growth of the contact adhesive market over the next five years.

Market Scope

The “Global Contact Adhesives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and material industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the contact adhesives market with detailed market segmentation by resin type, technology, end use industry and geography. The global the contact adhesives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading the contact adhesives players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market Segmentation

The global the contact adhesives market is segmented on the basis of resin type, technology, end use industry and geography. On the basis of resin type, the market classify into neoprene, polyurethane, acrylic, styrene butadiene copolymer and others. The market on the basis of technology is broken into solvent based, water based and others. On the basis of end use industry the market is bifurcated into woodworking, leather and footwear, automotive construction and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the contact adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The contact adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the contact adhesives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the contact adhesives market in these regions.