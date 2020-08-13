A Quantitative SWOT analysis on Marketing Automation Market Overview, Size, Share, Future Trends, Global Segmentation and Forecast to 2027

Marketing automation involves the use of software and technologies to automate the repetitive marketing tasks for organizations. This helps in the effective marketing on multiple channels online. The advent of fourth industrial revolution and technologies such as machine learning and artificial intelligence has positively influenced the growth of the marketing automation market. Growing adoption of SMAC (social, mobile, analytics, and cloud) concept is further likely to push the market growth in both developed as well as developing countries.

Get Sample [email protected]:https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00024374

What is the Dynamics of Marketing Automation Market?

The marketing automation market is anticipated to witness robust growth in the forecast period owing to factors such as growing enterprise focus to optimize marketing spending and increasing need for personalized marketing. Rising number of marketing channels is yet another factor fueling the market growth. However, data privacy and security concerns may hamper the growth of the marketing automation market. On the other hand, small and medium-sized enterprises are increasingly adopting marketing automation, thereby, showcasing significant opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

What is the SCOPE of Marketing Automation Market?

The “Global Marketing Automation Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of marketing automation market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global marketing automation market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading marketing automation market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Marketing Automation Market Segmentation?

The global marketing automation market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, organization size, application, and industry vertical. The market by component is classified into software and services. By deployment, it is segmented as cloud-based and on-premise. Based on organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. On the basis of the application, the market is classified into email marketing, social media marketing, campaign management, lead nurturing and lead scoring, analytics and reporting, inbound marketing, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecommunications, manufacturing, education, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, media & entertainment, and others.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00024374

Major Features of Marketing Automation Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Marketing Automation market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Marketing Automation market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

What is the Regional Framework of Marketing Automation Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global marketing automation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The marketing automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting marketing automation market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the marketing automation market in these regions.