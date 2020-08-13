Robot Drives Market 2020-2026 | Bosch Rexroth, Ingenia Motion Control, Robotics & Drives: Key Vendor Landscape By Regional Output, Demand By Countries And Future Growth

“
LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Robot Drives Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Robot Drives market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Robot Drives market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Robot Drives market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Robot Drives market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Robot Drives report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Robot Drives report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Robot Drives market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Robot Drives market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Robot Drives market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Robot Drives market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Robot Drives market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Robot Drives Market Research Report: Bosch Rexroth, Ingenia Motion Control, Robotics & Drives, YASKAWA Electric Corporation, ABB, Bass-Antriebstechnik, Beijing Leader & Harvest Elecric Technologies, Danfoss, DENSO Robotics, Emerson Electric, Fanuc, Harmonic Drive, Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems, Kollmorgen, Micro-Motor, ROBOTEC Engineering, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens
Global Robot Drives Market Segmentation by Product: DC Servo Drives
AC Servo Drives
Global Robot Drives Market Segmentation by Application: Material Handling
Assembly Line
Welding
Painting
The Robot Drives Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Robot Drives market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Robot Drives market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Robot Drives market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Robot Drives industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Robot Drives market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Robot Drives market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robot Drives market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Robot Drives Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Robot Drives Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Robot Drives Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 DC Servo Drives
1.4.3 AC Servo Drives
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Robot Drives Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Material Handling
1.5.3 Assembly Line
1.5.4 Welding
1.5.5 Painting
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Robot Drives Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Robot Drives Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Robot Drives Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Robot Drives, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Robot Drives Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Robot Drives Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Robot Drives Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Robot Drives Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Robot Drives Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Robot Drives Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Robot Drives Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Robot Drives Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Robot Drives Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Robot Drives Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Robot Drives Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Robot Drives Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Robot Drives Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Robot Drives Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Robot Drives Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Robot Drives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Robot Drives Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Robot Drives Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Robot Drives Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Robot Drives Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Robot Drives Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Robot Drives Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Robot Drives Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Robot Drives Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Robot Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Robot Drives Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Robot Drives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Robot Drives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Robot Drives Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Robot Drives Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Robot Drives Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Robot Drives Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Robot Drives Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Robot Drives Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Robot Drives Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Robot Drives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Robot Drives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Robot Drives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States by Players, Type and Application
6.1 United States Robot Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 United States Robot Drives Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 United States Robot Drives Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 United States Robot Drives Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 United States Robot Drives Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 United States Top Robot Drives Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 United States Top Robot Drives Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Robot Drives Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 United States Robot Drives Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 United States Robot Drives Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 United States Robot Drives Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Robot Drives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 United States Robot Drives Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 United States Robot Drives Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 United States Robot Drives Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 United States Robot Drives Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 United States Robot Drives Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 United States Robot Drives Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 United States Robot Drives Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 United States Robot Drives Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 United States Robot Drives Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 United States Robot Drives Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 United States Robot Drives Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Robot Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Robot Drives Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Robot Drives Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Robot Drives Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Robot Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Robot Drives Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Robot Drives Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Robot Drives Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Robot Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Robot Drives Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Robot Drives Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Robot Drives Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Robot Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Robot Drives Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Robot Drives Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Robot Drives Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Robot Drives Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Robot Drives Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Robot Drives Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Robot Drives Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Bosch Rexroth
12.1.1 Bosch Rexroth Corporation Information
12.1.2 Bosch Rexroth Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Bosch Rexroth Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Bosch Rexroth Robot Drives Products Offered
12.1.5 Bosch Rexroth Recent Development
12.2 Ingenia Motion Control
12.2.1 Ingenia Motion Control Corporation Information
12.2.2 Ingenia Motion Control Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Ingenia Motion Control Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Ingenia Motion Control Robot Drives Products Offered
12.2.5 Ingenia Motion Control Recent Development
12.3 Robotics & Drives
12.3.1 Robotics & Drives Corporation Information
12.3.2 Robotics & Drives Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Robotics & Drives Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Robotics & Drives Robot Drives Products Offered
12.3.5 Robotics & Drives Recent Development
12.4 YASKAWA Electric Corporation
12.4.1 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Corporation Information
12.4.2 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Robot Drives Products Offered
12.4.5 YASKAWA Electric Corporation Recent Development
12.5 ABB
12.5.1 ABB Corporation Information
12.5.2 ABB Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 ABB Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 ABB Robot Drives Products Offered
12.5.5 ABB Recent Development
12.6 Bass-Antriebstechnik
12.6.1 Bass-Antriebstechnik Corporation Information
12.6.2 Bass-Antriebstechnik Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Bass-Antriebstechnik Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Bass-Antriebstechnik Robot Drives Products Offered
12.6.5 Bass-Antriebstechnik Recent Development
12.7 Beijing Leader & Harvest Elecric Technologies
12.7.1 Beijing Leader & Harvest Elecric Technologies Corporation Information
12.7.2 Beijing Leader & Harvest Elecric Technologies Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Beijing Leader & Harvest Elecric Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Beijing Leader & Harvest Elecric Technologies Robot Drives Products Offered
12.7.5 Beijing Leader & Harvest Elecric Technologies Recent Development
12.8 Danfoss, DENSO Robotics
12.8.1 Danfoss, DENSO Robotics Corporation Information
12.8.2 Danfoss, DENSO Robotics Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Danfoss, DENSO Robotics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Danfoss, DENSO Robotics Robot Drives Products Offered
12.8.5 Danfoss, DENSO Robotics Recent Development
12.9 Emerson Electric
12.9.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information
12.9.2 Emerson Electric Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Emerson Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Emerson Electric Robot Drives Products Offered
12.9.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development
12.10 Fanuc
12.10.1 Fanuc Corporation Information
12.10.2 Fanuc Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Fanuc Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Fanuc Robot Drives Products Offered
12.10.5 Fanuc Recent Development
12.12 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems
12.12.1 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Corporation Information
12.12.2 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Products Offered
12.12.5 Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Recent Development
12.13 Kollmorgen
12.13.1 Kollmorgen Corporation Information
12.13.2 Kollmorgen Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Kollmorgen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Kollmorgen Products Offered
12.13.5 Kollmorgen Recent Development
12.14 Micro-Motor
12.14.1 Micro-Motor Corporation Information
12.14.2 Micro-Motor Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Micro-Motor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Micro-Motor Products Offered
12.14.5 Micro-Motor Recent Development
12.15 ROBOTEC Engineering
12.15.1 ROBOTEC Engineering Corporation Information
12.15.2 ROBOTEC Engineering Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 ROBOTEC Engineering Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 ROBOTEC Engineering Products Offered
12.15.5 ROBOTEC Engineering Recent Development
12.16 Rockwell Automation
12.16.1 Rockwell Automation Corporation Information
12.16.2 Rockwell Automation Description and Business Overview
12.16.3 Rockwell Automation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Rockwell Automation Products Offered
12.16.5 Rockwell Automation Recent Development
12.17 Schneider Electric
12.17.1 Schneider Electric Corporation Information
12.17.2 Schneider Electric Description and Business Overview
12.17.3 Schneider Electric Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Schneider Electric Products Offered
12.17.5 Schneider Electric Recent Development
12.18 Siemens
12.18.1 Siemens Corporation Information
12.18.2 Siemens Description and Business Overview
12.18.3 Siemens Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Siemens Products Offered
12.18.5 Siemens Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Robot Drives Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Robot Drives Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
