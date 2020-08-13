Instant Oatmeal Market to See Drastic Growth Post 2020 | PepsiCo, Conagra Foods, General Mills

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Instant Oatmeal’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are General Mills (United States) ,Kellogg (United States),Conagra Foods (United States),PepsiCo Inc. (United States),Bobs Red Mill Natural Foods (United States),Dr. McDougall’s Right Foods (United States),B &G Food (United States),Weetabix (U.K.),Alpro (Belgium),Rude Health (London),Nestle (Switzerland)

Instant oatmeal is designed in a way so as it can be prepared quickly and it is most preferred and consumed by working class people. Oat refers to cereal, commonly eaten in the form of oatmeal or roll oats. Instant Oatmeal is highly consumed in the breakfast by heating and adding water or milk by forming porridge. The oats contain unique component soluble fibre beta-glucan and an antioxidant called avenanthramides. It is marketed as supplementary food for breakfast and positioned as a healthy and convenient option. It is highly nutritious as it contains high protein, starchy carbohydrates, dietary fibre, vitamin, and mineral.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Whole Oat Groats, Steel Cut Oats, Scottish Oats, Regular Rolled Oats, Quick Rolled Oats, Instant Oats, Others (Oat Flour and Oat Bran)), Application (Home, Restaurants), Distribution channel (Super/Hypermarket, Convenience/Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, Others (includes foodservice) distribution channel)

Market Trends:

Consumer’s Inclination Toward Savory Flavor

Advent of Various Different Products such as Overnight Oats

Technological advancement in Oat Meal Manufacturing Techniques

Market Drivers: Rise in Consumption of Instant Oatmeal Owing to Health Benefits It Provides

Growing Demand for Convenience Food Among Working Professional

Restraints: Availability of Alternate Instant and Ready to Eats Food Products

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

