The proliferation of digitization trends in the global telecommunications industry will keep fueling the sales of power quality equipment. Over the past decade, losses and transients associated with power transmission have increased. In the years to come, adopting power quality equipment to retain the efficacy of power distribution systems will be considered as a necessary measure.

Furthermore, the world will eventually consume a lot more power than it does today, thereby necessitating the employment of power quality equipment. At present, Persistence Market Research has estimated the value of global power quality equipment market at US$ 44,162.3 Mn. The latest research report published by Persistence Market Research predicts that on the grounds of abovementioned drivers, the global market for power quality equipment will have reached US$ 68,757.2 Mn by the end of 2026.

In the report, titled “Power Quality Equipment Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016-2026,” the global market for power quality equipment is anticipated to surpass US$ 50 Bn in revenues between 2017 and 2020. The report also projects lucrative growth across the Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region.

The APEJ power quality equipment market will not only account for 30% share in global revenues but through 2026, the region will also register a resolute 6.3% CAGR. On the other hand, regions such as North America, Western Europe, Japan and Latin America will incur a downtick in their presence in global power quality equipment market.

Company Profiles

ABB Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Schneider Electric SE

Toshiba International Corporation

National Instruments Corporation

Celestica Inc.

EMCO Limited

Delta Electronics, Inc.

AMETEK Inc.

Hubbell Incorporated

Fluke Corporation

Cordyne, Inc.

Advanced Protection Technologies, Inc.

LEA International

Kyoritsu Electrical Instruments Works, Ltd.

Unipower AB

Cyber Power Systems, Inc.

Others

Leading manufacturers of power quality equipment in the world are also profiled in the report.