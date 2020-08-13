Dry Laundry Detergent Market Outlook: Poised For a Strong Growth till 2025

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Dry Laundry Detergent’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Dow Chemical Company (United States),Henkel AG (Germany),Amway (United States),Carroll Company (United States),Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (United States),Johnson & Johnson (Germany),Colgate-Palmolive Company (United States),Unilever (United Kingdom),Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (United Kingdom)

Dry cleaning of the cloth is done with the help of products that are chemical solvent and this products are known as dry laundry detergents. Basic functioning of this detergents is to clean clothes and apparels. These detergents soften the hydrophobic soils and prevent them from being redeposited on the clothing. This are chemical compounds which can effectively remove oil, grease, dirt, soil, stains, etc. These detergents are typically formulated using surfactants, builders, alkalis, enzymes, fabric softeners, brighteners, oxygen bleaches, and fragrances.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Washing powders, Washing bars, Washing tablets), Application (Household, Industrial), Distribution (Hypermarkets and Supermarket, Detergent Specialty Store, Online)

Market Trends:

Increasing use of organic and renewable ingredients

Increasing fad of specially designed clothes

Market Drivers: Increasing use of washing machines around the globe

Growing awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene

Restraints: Growing attraction for liquid detergents

High competitive edge due to increasing local players

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

