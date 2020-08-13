Fiber to the Desktop Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | Verizon Wireless, Cox Communications, Black Box

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Fiber to the Desktop’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are AT&T Inc. (United States),Verizon Wireless (United States),Cox Communications (United States),ICC Solutions (United Kingdom),CenturyLink (United States),Corning Incorporated (United States),Black Box (United States),Cisco Systems (United States),3M (United States),Cincinnati Bell (United States),Cellular South Inc. (United States)

Fiber to the desktop involves fiber connection installed from the main computer room to terminal or fiber media converter near the userâ€™s desk. In this optical fiber is used for broadband network architecture to provide all or part of the local loop for last mile telecommunications. Fiber optic cables can carry much more data than copper cables, especially for long distance. Fiber to the desktop method used to drive next generation access. It provides high speed and quality of the service. It provides a download speed of 24 Mbit/s plus and fast upload speed. This technology is especially valuable for desktop applications where wireless connections to the network cannot be utilized and where copper is seen as inadequate.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (BPON, GPON, EPON, APON), Application (Industrial, Medical and Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Aerospace and Defense, Oil & Gas, Chemical, Others)

Market Trends:

Perfections in Optical Transmitter/Receiver Technology

Market Drivers: Provides Increased Network Security, Speed and Efficiency

Higher Data Throughput Capacity than Copper

Low Maintenance Cost than Copper

Restraints: More Expensive To Install

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Fiber to the Desktop Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Fiber to the Desktop market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Fiber to the Desktop Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Fiber to the Desktop

Chapter 4: Presenting the Fiber to the Desktop Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Fiber to the Desktop market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Fiber to the Desktop Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

