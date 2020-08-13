Vehicle Insurance Market May Set New Growth Story | Berkshire Hathaway, Allianz SE, MetLife

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Vehicle Insurance’ Market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are AIA Group Ltd (Hong Kong),AIG (United States),Allianz SE (Germany),AXA (Paris),Berkshire Hathaway (United States),The Oriental Insurance Co. Ltd. (India),China Life Insurance(China),ING Group(Netherlands),Ping An of China (China),MetLife(United States),United Health Group(United States),Liberty General (India),The New India Assurance Co. Ltd.(India)

Vehicle insurance is used as a cover plan for cars, bikes, and any other vehicles on the road. The main motive of this insurance is to provide financial security against any kind of physical damage or injury to the vehicles during traffic collisions and against any liability that could arise while riding a vehicle. In addition, vehicle insurance may also offer financial safety against the stealing of the vehicle, and also against any damage that happened to the vehicle other than that of traffic collisions, like the weather or any natural disasters. This insurance also covers the damages caused to the vehicle because of colliding with any stationary object. The legal regulations in terms of vehicle insurance vary with each region.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Private Car Insurance, Two Wheeler Insurance, Commercial Vehicle Insurance), Application (Liability Coverage, Collision Insurance, Personal Injury Protection Insurance, Gap Insurance, Others), Policy Type (Third-Party Insurance, Comprehensive)

Market Trends:

Increasing urbanization and rising disposable income among the middle-income population are expected to provide stable growth for the automobile industry. Also, the rising focus of the automobile companies towards offering end-to-end coverage to their customers is increasing the necessity of getting into partnership with the insurance companies so as to offer suitable insurance policies to the consumers is the key market trend for the vehicle insurance market.

Market Drivers: With the rapid growth of urbanization and an increase in disposable incomes all around it is expected that there would be growth in the automobile industry. With the increase in demand for automobiles all across the globe, there will be a growth in the vehicle insurance market. Also with the increase in the sales of new vehicles will drive this market.

Restraints: Lack of Transparency Associated With Insurance Policies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

