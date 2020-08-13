Europe Floor Coating Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Growth Overview, Size, SWOT Analysis and Forecast to 2027

The Europe floor coating market is accounted to US$ 390.3 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 685.8 Mn by 2027.

Floor coatings are surface coatings applied on concrete surfaces to enhance its wear and abrasion resistance and prolong life. They are inert to oils, detergents and cleaners, transmission fluids, water, hail, snow, and corrosive chemicals. Floor coatings impart waterproof, anti-static, anti-vibration, and anti-skid properties to concrete floors and hence are favored in many industrial, as well as construction industries.

Some of the players present in Europe floor coating market : Axalta Coating Systems Ltd, Maris Polymers S.A., Michelman, Inc, The Lubrizol Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, Inc, 3M Company, Sika AG, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., and Rust Oleum

The Europe floor coating market is segmented on the basis of formulation as solvent-based and water-based. The water-based Europe floor coating market is estimated to hold a dominant share in the market. With more limited availability of solvent-based formulations, the water-based formulation coating have seen an upsurge in use. Their lower VOC content has been a huge advantage where restrictions on VOCs are especially stringent. Water-based formulation coatings typically have a very low to zero solvent content and minimal odor and, based on the product, can often be applied to concrete while it is still moist or still in the process of curing. However, water-based formulation technology, while having made significant strides, has not yet been able to mark materials with the level of chemical resistance and durability desired for many industrial and commercial applications. It is, therefore, often used in light to moderate duty environments, where frequent recoating is acceptable.

Increasing demand for floor coatings in industrial applications has led to an upsurge in the sales of floor coating products. Rapid industrialization and establishment of manufacturing and processing plants in the UK, Germany, and France is expected to drive the demand for floor coatings in the pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, and automotive assembly industries. Multinational corporations based in the UK and Germany are expanding their operations in developing countries of APAC such as China and India. The establishment of manufacturing facilities by major foreign companies has generated a considerable demand for construction materials such as floor coatings.

Europe floor coating market is segmented on the country as Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Russia, and rest of Europe. In 2018, Rest of Europe accounted for a major share in the Europe floor coating market, which was followed by Germany. The demand for epoxy floor coating is increasing in the rest of Europe over the past few years as epoxy floor coating is one of the most versatile floor coating systems available.

