Legal calendar software helps the law firms, attorneys, and courts to manage their schedules. The various feature offered by the legal calendar software such as helps to keep track of the cases, create and link calendar events to specific cases and share them with clients, deadline and event reminders, events sorting by status or case, and among others. The wide range of features offered by the software results in gaining popularity of legal calendar software among the end-user which anticipating the growth of the legal calendar software market during the forecast period.

Key Players:

1. AbacusNext

2. Aderant

3. Cloudlex, Inc.

4. LawToolBox.com, Inc.

5. MyCase (Appfolio, Inc.)

6. NuLaw

7. PageLightPrime

8. Rocket Matter

9. Smokeball, Inc.

10. Themis Solutions Inc. (Clio)

Legal calendar software is convenient to views tasks by day, week, month, and timeline. Also, legal calendaring software update the case milestones, share appointments with clients, minimizing lost entries, and schedule multiple deadlines automatically with court rules. Thereby, rising adoption of legal calendar software among the law firms and attorneys are fueling the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising replacement of a manually paper-based calendar with electronic calendars coupled with the cost-effective solution provides by the cloud-based deployment is also triggering the demand for the legal calendar software market.

The “Global Legal Calendar Software Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the legal calendar software industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview legal calendar software market with detailed market segmentation as deployment type, end-user, and geography. The global legal calendar software market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading legal calendar software market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the legal calendar software market.

The global legal calendar software market is segmented on the basis of deployment type, end-user. On the basis of deployment type the market is segmented as cloud, on-premise. On the basis of end-user the market is segmented as law firms and attorneys, courts, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting legal calendar software market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the legal calendar software market in these regions.

Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Legal Calendar Software Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

