Forensic Audit Global Market – Current Impact to Make Big Changes | Ernst & Young Global Limited, PwC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International

Forensic Audit Global Market Opportunities And Strategies To 2022 report from Publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global forensic audit market.

The global forensic audit market reached a value of nearly $11.4 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% since 2014. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% to nearly $15.0 billion by 2022.

The forensic audit market is also segmented by type of investigation into event and data analysis, regulatory investigations, cross border investigations, corruption and bribery investigation, accounting, malpractice and securities investigation, and other forensic audit services. Event and data analysis was the largest segment of the forensic audit market by type of investigation in 2018 at 18.1%. The event and data analysis segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.8%.

Key Players: Ernst & Young Global Limited, PwC, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, KPMG International and BDO Global.

After studying key companies, the report focuses on the startups contributing towards the growth of the market. Possible mergers and acquisitions among the startups and key organizations are identified by the report’s authors in the study. Most companies in the Forensic Audit Market are currently engaged in adopting new technologies, strategies, product developments, expansions, and long-term contracts to maintain their dominance in the global market

Analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five force model have been inculcated in order to present a perfect in-depth knowledge about Forensic Audit Market. Ample graphs, tables, charts are added to help have an accurate understanding of this market. The Forensic Audit Market is also been analyzed in terms of value chain analysis and regulatory analysis.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined on the basis of market share analysis of key players. Detailed market data about these factors is estimated to help vendors take strategic decisions that can strengthen their positions in the market and lead to more effective and larger stake in the global Forensic Audit Market. Pricing and cost teardown analysis for products and service offerings of key players has also been undertaken for the study.

