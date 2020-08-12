Abdominal Pads Market 2020: Grow Tremendous CAGR, Growth Factor, Trends, Research Report, Industry Analysis by 2026

The increasing number of surgeries conducted worldwide is a key factor driving the global abdominal pad market size, predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new study. The study is titled, “Abdominal Pads Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Sterile, Woven/Non-woven), Wound Type (Surgical Wounds, Burns, Chronic Wounds), End User (Clinics, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Hospitals, Home Care Settings) and Geography Forecast till 2025.” According to the study, the market will witness promising growth in the coming years.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Report

3M

Medtronic

Integra Life Sciences

DermaRite Industries



Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated

Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

DeRoyal Industries, Inc.

Mölnlycke Health Care AB

Cremer

BSN medical

Medline Industries, Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Winner Medical Group Inc.

North America and Asia Pacific to Offer Attractive Growth Opportunities

Geographically, the presence of better healthcare facilities in North America is helping the abdominal pad market grow in the region. The rising use of abdominal pads for treating surgical site infections and surgical wounds in the region will push it to the forefront of the market. In addition to this, the Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific are anticipated to offer huge potential for the market. This is because of the rising number of surgical procedures and rising demand for improved measures against wound infections.

Some companies operating in the global abdominal pad market are Integra Life Sciences, LLC., Winner Medical Group Inc., 3M, DeRoyal Industries, Inc., Hollister Incorporated, Cremer, BSN medical, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Smith & Nephew Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., Mölnlycke Health Care AB, DermaRite Industries, Medline Industries, Inc., and Medtronic.

