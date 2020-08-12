Ventricular assist device market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 2498.37 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing incidences of heart failure and less number of heart donors is the major factor for the growth of this market.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global ventricular assist device market are Abbott, ABIOMED., Berlin Heart, BiVACOR Inc., CardiacAssist, Inc, Evaheart, Inc., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Medtronic, Terumo Corporation, ReliantHeart Inc., Calon Cardio, LivaNova PLC, HeartWare, Thoratec Corporation, Getinge AB, SynCardia Systems, LLC., CHF Solutions, Inc., Cardiobridge GmbH among others.

Ventricular Assist Device market report is a systematic synopsis on the study for market and how it is affecting the medical device industry. The market report also computes the market size and revenue generated from the sales. It all together leads to the company’s growth, by subsidizing the risk and improving the performance. All the market drivers and restraints in the report have been derived using SWOT analysis. Ventricular Assist Device market document not only provides knowledge and information about all the recent developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions by the several key players and brands but also acts as a synopsis of market definition, classifications, and market trends.

Market Drivers

Rising awareness about the heart failure treatment among population is driving the growth of this market

Technological advancement and development also boosts the market growth

Rising geriatric population can also act as a market driver

Increasing cardiovascular diseases is another factor driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints

High cost of the devices is restraining the market growth

High risk related to the procedures can also act as a restricting factor for the growth of this market

Strict rules and regulation is restraining the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Ventricular Assist Device Market

By Product

Left Ventricular Assist Devices

Right Ventricular Assist Devices

Biventricular Assist Devices

By Application

Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy

Destination Therapy

Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy

Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy

By Design

Transcutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices

Implantable Ventricular Assist Devices

By Type

Pulsatile Flow

Continuous Flow

By Age

Below 18

19-36

40-59

60-79

Above 80

By End- Users

Hospitals

Home Care Setups

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Highlights of Report

Overview of key market forces propelling and restraining market growth

Offers a clear understanding of the competitive landscape and key product segments

An analysis of strategies of major competitors

Detailed analyses of industry trends

A well-defined technological growth map with an impact-analysis

Provides profiles of major competitors of the market.

Details of their operations, product and services.

Recent developments and key financial metrics.

