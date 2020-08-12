Digital Business Transformation Market 2020 Size by Product Analysis, Application, End-Users, Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies and Forecast to 2027

New Jersey, United States,- Market Research Intellect aggregates the latest research on ‘Digital Business Transformation Market‘ to provide a concise overview of market valuation, industry size, SWOT analysis, revenue approximation, and regional outlook for this business vertical. The report accurately addresses the major opportunities and challenges faced by competitors in this industry and presents the existing competitive landscape and corporate strategies implemented by the Digital Business Transformation market players.

The Digital Business Transformation market report gathers together the key trends influencing the growth of the industry with respect to competitive scenarios and regions in which the business has been successful. In addition, the study analyzes the various limitations of the industry and uncovers opportunities to establish a growth process. In addition, the report also includes a comprehensive research on industry changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, helping investors and other stakeholders make informed decisions.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

A summary of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

Fluctuations in the demand and supply chain of the industry.

Pre and post-COVID-19 impact on the revenue matrix.

Unveiling a brief about the Digital Business Transformation market competitive scope:

Capgemini

HCL Technologies

HGS

IBM

Oracle

Google

Dell

Adobe

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Broadcom

LTI

Wipro

Sopra Steria

SAP

Arvato

Swiss Post Solutions

Mphasis

WNS

EXL Service

Genpact The report includes pivotal details about the manufactured products, and in-depth company profile, remuneration, and other production patterns. The research study encompasses information pertaining to the market share that every company holds, in tandem with the price pattern graph and the gross margins. Digital Business Transformation Market, By Type

Cloud

On-Premise

Market Digital Business Transformation Market, By Application

BFSI

Healthcare

Education

Retail

IT and Telecom

Logistics and Transportation

Manufacturing