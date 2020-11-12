Global Relay And Industrial Control Market Size 2020, Industry Data, Future Trends And Forecast 2030

The Business Research Company’s Relay And Industrial Control Global Market Report 2020. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The relay and industrial control market consists of sales of relays and industrial controls and related services which are used in various industries such as military, industrial automation, mining, electronics, and semiconductors. The relay and industrial control establishments are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of relays, industrial controls, motor starters, controllers, and control accessories. Relays include PCB power relays, signal relays, and plugin relays and Industrial control systems (ICS) include networks, devices, and systems used to operate and/or automate industrial processes.

The global relay and industrial control market was worth $82.86 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23% and reach $97.81 billion by 2023.

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



