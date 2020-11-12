Global Crude Oil And Natural Gas Market Future Challenges, Industry Sales, Major Segments, Geographic Focus, Growth Outlook And Competitive Scenario, 2020-2030

The Business Research Company’s Crude Oil And Natural Gas Global Market Report 2018. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Crude Oil And Natural Gas Global Market Report 2018 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Crude Oil And Natural Gas market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Crude Oil And Natural Gas market segments and geographies, Crude Oil And Natural Gas market trends, Crude Oil And Natural Gas market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

The crude oil market consists of sales of crude oil by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) carrying out exploration, development and production of petroleum and natural gas (by using pumping technologies and systems), as well as hydrocarbons which are in a semi solid state from surface shales or tar sands.

The crude oil market expected to reach a value of nearly $1407.65 billion by 2022, significantly decline at a CAGR of 1.2% during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the rising demand for fossil fuels to cater to energy needs from around the world especially in developing countries such as China and India and the expected stabilization of oil and gas prices.

