Child Care Market 2020 In-Depth Research On Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Price, Gross Margin, And Forecast To 2023

The child care market consists of the sales of child care services such as babysitting and learning services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide care for infants or children either in the home of the child, in the home of the registered child caregiver or in a child care center. Child care is the care provided for infants and toddlers, preschoolers, and school-aged children by government or an organization while parents are at work or absent for other reasons. Establishments in this industry provide care services for preschool children, and for older children when they are not in school. Some of these establishments also offer pre-kindergarten education. This market includes both government sponsored and private child care services. This market also includes subsidies and direct benefit transfers by governments to child care providers.

The global market for child care reached a value of nearly $339.1 billion in 2018, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% since 2014, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% to nearly $520.4 billion by 2022.

