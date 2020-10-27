Global Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Market Future Scope 2020-23 – By Top Key players, Application And Trend – Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc.

The Business Research Company’s Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy market segments and geographies, Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy market trends, Drugs For Hormonal Replacement Therapy market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Drugs for Hormonal Replacement Therapy market consists of sales of drugs for hormonal replacement therapy and related services. The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy are used to treat patients with growth hormone deficiency caused due to conditions such as dwarfism or menopause (a condition which describes changes a women goes through when her menstruating cycle stops). The drugs for hormonal replacement therapy help to replace low level hormones from the body, maintain growth hormone deficiency and prevent women from vaginal dryness, mood swings, weakening of bones and others.

The global drugs for hormonal replacement therapy market is expected to decline from $15.6 billion in 2019 to $13.2 billion in 2020 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -15.8%. The decline is mainly due to the disruption caused by the lockdown measure across various countries to contain COVID-19 spread. Currently there is less demand for genito-urinary drugs mainly as people are staying at home and are less likely to get exposed to factors that might cause genito-urinary infections, or other hormonal diseases caused by lifestyle changes or eating habits. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 and reach $16.9 billion in 2023.

