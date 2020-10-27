Global Drug Delivery Devices Market Developments, Industry Size, Growth Factors And Revenue Analysis, 2020-23

The Business Research Company’s Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth. The report covers market size, key players, market share and trends to 2030.

Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Implications and Growth is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide Drug Delivery Devices market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, Drug Delivery Devices market segments and geographies, Drug Delivery Devices market trends, Drug Delivery Devices market geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

The drug delivery devices market consists of the sales of medical devices and equipment that are used for delivering specific drugs to a specific part of the body to cure chronic diseases such as cancer, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases. The market includes the sales of the devices that are specifically made for delivering the specific drugs according to the various administration techniques such as oral drug delivery, injectable drug delivery, topical drug delivery, ocular drug delivery, pulmonary drug delivery, nasal drug delivery, transmucosal drug delivery and implantable drug delivery. Drug delivery devices used in various patient care settings such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, pharmaceutical companies, clinics and home care settings are included in this market.

The global drug delivery devices market is expected to grow from $1.4 billion in 2019 to about $1.6 billion in 2020 as there is a marginal increase in demand due to the use of such devices in the treatment of Covid-19 patients. The market is expected to stabilize and reach $1.9 billion at a CAGR of 8.2% through 2023.

