Global and United States Economizers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and United States Economizers market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and United States Economizers market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

With the growing regulations and restrictions pertaining to energy conservation and reduction of fuel consumption, global economizers market is expected to create significant growth opportunities for industry incumbents during the forecast period. An economizer is a mechanical device which acts as a heat exchanger by preheating the feed water to improve the efficiency of the process. Economizers utilize residual heat from combustion products i.e. fuel gases, thereby improving thermal efficiency of the process as the process then requires relatively lesser fuel for the pre-heating the water in order to produce steam. Thus, economizers help in fuel saving and economizing the process and hence are referred to as economizers. Economizers offer numerous benefits, such as waste heat recovery and reduction of carbon emissions. These economizers also help in cooling gases in power plants prior to desulphurization. Thus, economizers help in cost reduction and water conservation. Improved and more efficient economizers are being developed to further improve the efficiency of the process.

Increasing government regulations aiming to minimize fuel consumption and to ensure energy conservation have led to the growth of the global economizers market over the recent past. Reportedly, use of economizers enhances the fuel economy by around 5-7%. They also help in achieving a general reduction in cost and improved operational efficiency. Moreover, the rapid growth in the end use industries, such as construction, power generation, especially in the developing regions with rising urbanization and industrialization, is another major factor driving the growth of the market.

The global Economizers market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type, the Economizers market is segmented into

Fluid/ Water Side Economizer

Air Side Economizer

Segment by Application, the Economizers market is segmented into

Construction

Power Generation

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Economizers market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Economizers market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Economizers Market Share Analysis

Economizers market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Economizers business, the date to enter into the Economizers market, Economizers product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Johnson Controls

Honeywell International

Thermax

SAACKE

Alfa Laval

Cleaver-Brooks

SECESPOL

Sofame Technologies

Kelvion Holding

Clyde Bergemann Australia

Siemens

