Global Automatic Boarding Gates Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Automatic Boarding Gates market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Automatic Boarding Gates market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Automatic Boarding Gate is a self-clearance option where passengers can simply scan their boarding pass for authentication of identity with facial recognition technology. Conventional boarding requires the passengers to hand over their boarding pass and passport to airline staff for face-to-face identity authentication. Automatic Boarding gate can be installed as single or multiple units. It is nowadays essential and norm for large airports with high volume of passengers. They are also increasingly used in smaller airports at busy times, as their usage has proven to be beneficial in terms of reducing cost and increasing transparency.

The global Automatic Boarding Gates market size is projected to reach US$ 99.1 million by 2026, from US$ 74 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2021-2026.

Automatic Boarding Gates market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automatic Boarding Gates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Kaba Gallenschuetz

IER Blue Solutions

Gunnebo

Boon Edam

Magnetic Autocontrol

Materna ips

Emaratech

Automatic Boarding Gates Breakdown Data by Type

Single Unit

Multiple Unit

Automatic Boarding Gates Breakdown Data by Application

International Airport

Domestic Airport

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Automatic Boarding Gates market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Automatic Boarding Gates market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Automatic Boarding Gates Market Share Analysis

