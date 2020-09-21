Potting Compounds Market – Check What Segment Global Players are Bypassing

Potting compounds are materials that provide protection from water, chemicals, shock, voltage discharge, vibration and physical damage to electrical components. They are extremely difficult to remove, generally making revise impossible. Potting a device in epoxy brings challenges, however. Plain epoxy will trap heat and be a flammability risk but it helps to reduce internal stress, achieve excellent dielectric properties, electrical insulation, thermal conductivity, thermal shock resistance, mechanical strength, adhesion, hardness, cure speed, and chemical resistance.

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Potting Compounds Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Potting Compounds market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ACC Silicones Ltd. (United Kingdom), Dymax Corporation (United States), Epic Resins (United States), Master Bond Inc. (United States), INTERTRONICS (United Kingdom), Electrolube (United Kingdom), MG Chemicals (Canada), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Panacol-Elosol GmbH (United States) and The Bergquist Company, Inc. (United States).

Market Drivers

The Demand for Potting Compound in Electric and Electrical Appliances to Protect It from Thermal Conductivity and Chemical Resistance Is Rising

The Demand in Transportation Sectors Such As Automotive and Marine Leads to the Growth in Potting Compound

Market Trend

The Demand for Advancement Such As Ultra Violet Curing Polymer Potting Compounds Is Rising

Restraints

Installation Costs Are High than Normal Wet Coatings

Opportunities

The Demand for Potting Compound Electronic Devices Miniaturization Is Increasing

Challenges

The Mix Ratio of Resin and Its Associated Hardener Should Be Calculated and Appropriate To Use Otherwise Cause Damage to Electrical Appliances

The Reaction of Resin and Hardener Is Very Exothermic and the Temperature Must Be Controlled Otherwise May Lead To Damages

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Potting Compounds Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Potting Compounds Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Potting Compounds Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Potting Compounds Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Potting Compounds Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Potting Compounds Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Potting Compounds Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Potting Compounds Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Silicone, Urethane, Epoxy, Nylon, Others), Application (Electronics (Surface Mount Package, Beam Bonded Components, Memory Devices and Microprocessors, and Others), Electricals (Capacitors, Transformers, Cable Joints, Industrial Magnets, Solenoids and Others)), Usage Form (Electronics Potting, Plug and Cable Potting, Photovoltaic Potting, LED Potting, Filter Potting, Others), End-Users (Aerospace, Automotives, Energy and Power, Marine Industries, Others))

5.1 Global Potting Compounds Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Potting Compounds Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Potting Compounds Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Potting Compounds Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Potting Compounds Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

