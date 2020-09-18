Dried Apricots Market Inside Story – Check Which Players Focusing on Improving Operational Efficiency

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Dried Apricots Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Dried Apricots market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are King Apricot (United States), Arimex (Lithuania), Purcell Mountain Farms (United States), B & R Farms, LLC (United States), Sunbeam Foods (Australia), JAB Dried Fruit Products (Pty) Ltd (South Africa), Bergin Fruit and Nut Company Inc. (United States), Sun-Maid Growers of California (United States), Traina Foods, Inc. (United States), Sunbeam Foods Pty Ltd. (Australia), Red River Foods Incorporated (United States) and N. Polychroniadis & Sia O.E. (Greece).

Dried apricot is a type of traditional dried apricot fruit that contains long-chain fatty acids and various vitamins which aid in the prevention of diseases. Apricots are considered to be one of the healthiest fruits as they are rich in nutrients such as proteins, carbohydrates, vitamins, fibers, minerals and fats. It contains vitamin A, C, K and B complex and are reasonable quantities of organic acids. The demand for dried apricots is increasing at a moderate rate from the food, bakery and confectioneries industry. Dried apricots are gaining popularity worldwide owing to the nutritional contents. This growth is primarily driven by Rise in Demand for Functional Food, Higher Shelf Life, Increasing Demand for Premium Products and Advantage Associated with Dried Apricot as it is Rich Source of Fiber and Other Nutrients.

Market Drivers

Rise in Demand for Functional Food

Higher Shelf Life

Increasing Demand for Premium Products

Advantage Associated with Dried Apricot as it is Rich Source of Fiber and Other Nutrients

Market Trend

Combination of Flavors to Create Complex Salsas

Growing Health Awareness among Consumer

Restraints

High Cost of Dried Apricot



Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Dried Apricots Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Dried Apricots Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Dried Apricots Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Dried Apricots Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Dried Apricots Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Dried Apricots Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Dried Apricots Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Dried Apricots Market Breakdown by Segments (by Application (Household, Commercial), Nature (Organic, Conventional), Distribution Channel (Store Based Retailing {Forecourt Retailers, Super markets, Modern Grocery Retailers and Hypermarkets}, Traditional Grocery Retailers {Independent Small Grocers, Food Specialist and Other Grocery Retailers}, Online Retailing), Form (Powered, Diced/ Granular, Whole Dried), End User (B2B, B2C))

5.1 Global Dried Apricots Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Dried Apricots Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Dried Apricots Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Dried Apricots Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Dried Apricots Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

