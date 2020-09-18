Ball Valve : Recent Market Activity have Created Attractive Opportunity

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Ball Valve Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Ball Valve market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Emerson Electric Co. (United States), Flowserve Corporation (United States), Cameron–Schlumberger Ltd. (United States), Crane Co. (United States), IMI Plc. (Finland), Kitz Corporation (Japan), Metso (Finland), Astech Valve Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Valvitalia S.p.A (Italy), Velan Inc. (Canada), Aalberts Industries N.V. (Netherland), Christian Bürkert GmbH & Co. KG (Germany) and Neway Valves Co. Ltd (China).

Ball valve, a device with a spherical closure unit which uses a hollow that perforated and pivoting ball to control flow through it. It’s open once the ball’s hole is in line with the flow and closed once it’s pivoted 90-degrees by the valve handle. Rising demand for high-quality ball valves to mitigate the threat of contamination in essential processes, including water and steam handling in food & beverages and chemicals industries are driving the growth of the ball valve market across the globe. According to AMA, the market for Ball Valve is expected to register a CAGR of 3.38% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Need for Ball Valve Replacement, Growth in Energy Consumption in Developing Economies and Increasing Industrialization, Urbanization, and Smart City Initiatives Worldwide.

Market Drivers

Need for Ball Valve Replacement

Growth in Energy Consumption in Developing Economies

Increasing Industrialization, Urbanization, and Smart City Initiatives Worldwide

Market Trend

Increasing Use of 3d Printers in Manufacturing Line

Adoption of Automation in Valves

Restraints

Lack of Standardization of Certifications and Policies

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Ball Valve Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Ball Valve Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Ball Valve Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Ball Valve Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Ball Valve Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Ball Valve Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Ball Valve Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Ball Valve Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Trunnion Mounted Ball Valves, Floating Ball Valve, Rising Stem Ball Valve (RSBV)), Application (Oil & Gas, Energy Power, Chemical Industry, Water Treatment Industry, Paper Making Industry, Others), Material Type (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy Based (Nickel Aluminium Bronze), Other (Non-metallic Materials (Plastic))))

5.1 Global Ball Valve Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Ball Valve Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Ball Valve Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Ball Valve Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Ball Valve Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

