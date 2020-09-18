What Off-road Motorcycles Market is Aiming Next: Leveraged Returns or Disaster?

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Off-road Motorcycles Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Off-road Motorcycles market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Yamaha Motor Company (Japan), BMW (Germany), Honda Motor (Japan), Chritini Technologies (United States), KTM (Austria), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (United States), Suzuki motors (Japan), ROKON (United States), Torrot (Spain) and Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH (Sweden) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Alta Motors (California), Betamotor (Italy), Sherco (Spain), TRS Motorcycles (United States) and Kuberg (Czech Republic).

The global Off-road Motorcycles market is expected to witness high demand due to the rising inclination of the young generation towards offroading. Off-road motorcycles, which are also known as dirt bikes, adventure bikes and many more. These bikes are designed for road events. The term off-road means the roads are made rough and hard to drive, which are often created naturally by sand, mud, snow and many others. As compared to conventional vehicles off the road motorbikes are lighter and simpler.

The market study is being classified by Type (Dirt Bikes, Adventure Bikes, Trial Bikes, Enduro Bikes, Kids Motorbikes and Others), by Application (Recreational and Defense) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to AMA, the Global Off-road Motorcycles market is expected to see growth rate of 8.3%.

Market Trend

Continues Technological Advancements

Introduction to Dual Sport Vehicles

Market Drivers

Up surging Interest in Adventurous Sports

Increasing Number of Off the Road Motorcycling Training Institutes

Opportunities

Huge Fan Base across the Globe

Increasing International off Road Competition

Restraints

Higher Costs of OTR Motor Bikes

Stringent Government Regulations regarding Fuel Combustion

Challenges

Adverse Effects on Soil Structure and Wildlife

According to the Regional Segmentation the Off-road Motorcycles Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Off-road Motorcycles Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Off-road Motorcycles Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Off-road Motorcycles Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Off-road Motorcycles Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Off-road Motorcycles Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Dirt Bikes, Adventure Bikes, Trial Bikes, Enduro Bikes, Kids Motorbikes, Others), Application (Recreational, Defense))

5.1 Global Off-road Motorcycles Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Off-road Motorcycles Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Off-road Motorcycles Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Off-road Motorcycles Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Off-road Motorcycles Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

