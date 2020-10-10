Global and Japan Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Biochemical Oxygen Demand or Biological Oxygen Demand, is a measurement of the amount of dissolved oxygen (DO) that is used by aerobic microorganisms when decomposing organic matter in water.

Biochemical Oxygen Demand is an important water quality parameter because it provides an index to assess the effect discharged wastewater will have on the receiving environment. The higher the BOD value, the greater the amount of organic matter or “food” available for oxygen consuming bacteria. If the rate of DO consumption by bacteria exceeds the supply of DO from aquatic plants, algae photosynthesis or diffusing from air, unfavourable conditions occur. Depletion of DO causes stress on aquatic organisms, making the environment unsuitable for life. Further, dramatic depletion can lead to hypoxia or anoxic environments. BOD is also used extensively for wastewater treatment, as decomposition of organic waste by microorganisms is commonly used for treatment.

Segment by Type, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market is segmented into

Portable BOD Analyzer

Online BOD Analyzer

Others

Segment by Application, the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market is segmented into

Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plants

Industrial Production Facilities

Laboratories

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Biochemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) Analyzer market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The major vendors covered:

Hach

Lovibond

Xylem

Skalar

MANTECH-Inc

Mettler Toledo

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VELP Scientifica

AQUALYTIC

LAR Process Analysers

KORBI Co., Ltd.

