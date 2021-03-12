Global Haemophilia Treatment Market is expected to grow steadily at CAGR of 5% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, “Global Haemophilia Treatment Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026“, gives an in-depth analysis of the global haemophilia treatment market, assessing the market based on its segments like disease type, product type, therapy, end use and major regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 5 %

The increase in a number of government policies will increase the growth of the industry over the forecast period. Education and diagnostic services are provided by bodies such as the World Haemophilia Organization and governments in many countries. Government efforts to strengthen public health and treat vulnerable patients will fuel demand growth for haemophilia care in the near term. However, the high cost of haemophilia medicines will be one of the key factors impeding development. High spending, R&D, drug development and sales by manufacturers are factors that result in high drug costs. For middle-and lower-income families, high retail prices are unaffordable, limiting business growth.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Haemophilia is an inherited medical condition that impairs the body’s ability to control coagulation or blood clotting. In this disorder, bleeding from the affected artery is poorly regulated by clotting factors; thus, coagulation does not occur.

Based on disease type, the market is bifurcated into:

Haemophilia A

Haemophilia B

Von Willebrand Disease

Others

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

Recombinant Factor Concentrate

Plasma-derived Factor Concentrate

Desmopressin

Antifibrinolytics

Others

Bases of therapy, the market is segmented into:

Replacement Therapy

Gene Therapy

Immune Tolerance Induction Therapy

Others

Based on end use, the industry can be categorized into:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online

Others

The regional markets for Haemophilia Treatment include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The global haemophilia treatment industry is rising due to the increasing incidence and seriousness of bleeding disorders, which has contributed to the development of medical knowledge and the increasing number of clinical research activities in haemophilia. Moreover, due to some factors, such as the growing use of haemophilia prophylactic medications, the discovery of novel coagulating factors, scientific advances, the booming biotechnology industry, increasing people’s awareness and increasing research and development aimed at discovering curative agents, the global market for haemophilia treatment is flourishing. Regionally, North America has dominated the industry in recent years and contributed a large market share. The rising prevalence of the disease and the preference for prophylaxis therapy are expected to be some of the drivers of regional growth. In the United States, people are suffering from this disease at a very young age.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Grifols SA, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc, Baxter International Inc, Bayer AG, SANOFI, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

