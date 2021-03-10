Gas Insulated Substations Market to be Driven by the Increasing Demand for Energy Efficient Power Generation System in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Gas Insulated Substations Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the gas insulated substations market, assessing the market based on its voltage segmentation, applications, end-use and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gas-insulated-substations-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

6% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 37 Billion

The growth in the gas insulated substations market is being driven by a surge in the energy-efficient power generation system demand with a heavy increase in the power consumption over the last few decades. Power consumption is anticipated to grow further with a rise in the use of mobile devices, electronic equipment and gadgets, and vehicles. Gas-insulated substations (GIS) are more eco-friendly, efficient, and versatile compared to the traditional air-insulated substations (AIS), which has significantly contributed to the growth of the market. Encouraged by improved space optimisation, low cost of maintenance, and enhanced security against external factors, a boost is expected in the gas-insulated switchgear demand.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Gas-insulated substations refer to the power generation and distribution centres that are used for the transmission of energy utilising Sulfur hexafluoride (SF6), a human-made gas. In these high voltage substations, the main structures and components are placed in an enclosed setting, and as an insulating medium SF6 is used.

Based on voltage, the industry is segmented into:

Medium Voltage

High Voltage

Extra-High Voltage

Based on application, the market is divided into:

Indoor

Outdoor

Based on end-use, the market is divided into:

Power Transmission and Distribution

Power Generation and Processing

Based on region, the market is divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growth in the gas insulated substations market is supported by the rapidly growing integration of gas-insulated substations in production facilities and processing centers and the massive investment in R&D activities to minimize the cost of production. Mobile gas insulated substations demand has gained considerable momentum in the industry globally across various regions to produce full power in confined areas. The key advantage of GIS is the small size of the facility over the AIS. As a result, the construction, mining, and oil & gas industries are gradually implementing mobile gas insulated substations.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/gas-insulated-substations-market

The high voltage segment is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the advantages of gas-insulated substations running on high voltage, like grid system security and increased reliability. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the market due to factors such as rising power usage, increased investment towards improvements of aging hydropower plants, and surging energy demand in countries like India, China, Vietnam, and Japan.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are General Electric Company, Hitachi Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Power Products Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Reports:

Polyurethane Leather Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polyurethane-leather-market

Polylactic Acid (PLA) Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/polylactic-acid-pla-market

Plasticisers Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/plasticisers-market

Styrenics Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/styrenics-market

Cross Linked Polymers Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/cross-linked-polymers-market

Valeric Acid Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/valeric-acid-market

Synthetic Fibres Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/synthetic-fibres-market

Synthetic Rutile Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/synthetic-rutile-market

Hexamine Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hexamine-market

Green Surfactants Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/green-surfactants-market

Note 2: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person: Adam Lee, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

https://primefeed.in/