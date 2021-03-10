Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market to be Driven by Increase in Awareness of Infectious Diseases and Usage of Home-Based Devices Across the Globe in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Market, assessing the market based on its segments like Source, Product, Industry, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 8%

There is an urgent demand to provide efficient and rapid patient treatment, departments such as the operating room, catheter facilities, ICU, emergency room, and neonatal intensive care units. These sections in the healthcare industry require POC examinations, thus boosting the POC testing market. The POC market development is also driven by factors such as the high prevalence of infectious diseases in developed countries, increased incidence of target conditions, increased government funding, and growing preference for home health worldwide. With the introduction of smartphone-oriented healthcare applications, emerging technology, and embedded vision-based solutions, the POC diagnostic solution’s market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Point-of-care testing (POCT or bedside testing) is known at or close to the Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic as medical diagnostic testing, that is, at the time and place of patient care. This contrasts with the historical trend in which research was limited completely or mainly to the medical laboratory, which involved sending samples away from the point of treatment and then waiting hours or days to learn the results, during which care would proceed without the necessary knowledge during the period. POC testing enables rapid triage and treatment decisions when diagnosing a patient’s condition or monitoring a treatment response.

Based on product type, the market is divided into:

Glucose Monitoring Kits

Infectious Diseases Testing Kits

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Kits

Haematology Testing Kits

Cardiometabolic Monitoring Kits

Urinalysis Testing Devices

Coagulation Monitoring Kits

Tumour or Cancer Markers Testing Devices

Cholesterol Testing Strips

Drugs of Abuse Testing Kits

Faecal Occult Testing Kits

Others

Based on platform, the industry can be segmented into:

Lateral Flow Assays

Dipsticks

Microfluidics

Molecular Diagnostics

Immunoassays

Others

Based on mode of purchase, the industry can be categorised as follows:

Prescription-Based Products

OTC Products

By end-use, the industry is categorised into:

Professional Diagnostic Centres

Hospitals/Critical Care Centres

Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

Research Laboratories

By region, the industry is categorised into:

North America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The industry is expected to gain traction in the coming years due to the rise in multi-source investment, the increasing prevalence of virulent pathogens, and the need to combat them. The recent global coronavirus outbreak has led to increased awareness and boosted the production and consumption of the product. Point-of-care diagnostics are widely accepted by numerous patients worldwide as samples are obtained for processing from the patient’s venue. The reports can be collected in far less time due to micro fluids, chips, and nano diagnostics. The increasing demand for home care has spurred companies such as Abbott Laboratories and Roche Diagnostics to launch user-friendly handheld devices, which are also expected to propel the market. The decentralization of health insurance, which is supposed to provide the overall Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic (POC) development sector with new growth prospects, is one of the main developments observed in the testing industry. Factors such as a lack of alignment with test results received from labs, product breakage, rigid & time-consuming approval procedures, and a refusal to reform current diagnostic procedures would hinder the market growth.

Over the forecast period, factors such as the rising number of regulatory approvals for novel immunoassay techniques and technical developments are projected to fuel market growth. North America currently leads the point-of-care-diagnostics market, and its stronghold is expected to persist for a few more years. The United States owns the highest market share in the North American region. This can be partly due to the rising demographic base of the geriatric population in the world and factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases and the favorable regulations and measures of the government to improve health infrastructure.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the projected timeframe. The regional demand is projected to be powered by healthcare facilities’ growth coupled with a higher prevalence of chronic and targeted diseases such as diabetes and cancer, along with infectious conditions like HIV, syphilis, COVID-19, RSV, and others. Also, the POC goods’ market is projected to be fueled by a growth in the adoption of miniaturized versions and initiatives introduced to minimize hospital stays.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Abbott Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostic Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Chembio Diagnostics, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Siemens AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Danaher Corp, among Others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

