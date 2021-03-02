Global Orthobiologics Market to be Driven at a CAGR of 4.6% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Orthobiologics Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global orthobiologics market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, type, application, end use, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 6.64 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 4 .6%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 8.7 Billion

The global orthobiologics market is driven by the rising geriatric population and increased awareness about orthobiologics are easing the growth of this market. The rising incidence of bone fracture, and osteoarthritis in geriatric population is projected to increase the demand for orthobiologics. Moreover, significant rise in hip and knee replacement surgery will aid the growth. Additionally, advancement in technological innovation and increasing investment in research and development by key players is expected to push the market. Further, rising road and sports accidents is expected to aid the growth for global orthobiologics market in the forecast period as well.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Orthobiologics are biological material made from naturally occurring substances in human body that accelerates the healing process. These are primarily used by orthopaedic surgeon in higher concentration to catalyse the healing of fractures, ligaments, muscles, tendons.

The market is segmented on the basis of product into:

Demineralized Bone Matrices (DBM)

Allograft

Viscosupplementation

Bone Morphogenetic Protein

Plasma-rich Protein

Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate

Allografts

Others

The market is divided by type into:

Knee

Ankle

Hip

Wrist and shoulder

Spine

Others

The market is segregated on the basis of application into:

Osteoarthritis and Degenerative Arthritis

Spinal Fusion

Soft-Tissue Injuries

Fracture Recovery

Maxillofacial and Dental Applications

Others

On the basis of end use, the market is bifurcated into:

Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, and Ambulatory Care Centres

Dental Clinics and Facilities

Research and Academic Institute

Others

The regional markets for orthobiologics include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, North America is expected to be the largest shareholder in global orthobiologics market. This can be attributed to key players, better reimbursement policies and advance healthcare sector. Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness a strong growth owing to factors such as rising awareness for orthobiologics both among doctors and patients, rising disposable incomes, and advancing healthcare standards. Additionally, developing pharmaceutical and medical sector, and growing competition among key player will propel the growth of global market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Kuros Biosciences A.G., Bioventus LLC, Smith & Nephew Plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

