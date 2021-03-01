Global White Oil Market to be driven at a CAGR of 3% in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global White Oil Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global white oil market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade, type, application, and major regions like Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Note 1: For a snapshot of the primary and secondary data of the market (2015-2025), along with business strategies and detailed market segmentation, please click on request sample report. The sample report shall be delivered to you within 24 hours.

Request a free sample copy in PDF or view report summary : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/white-oil-market/requestsample

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2021-2026)

Historical Market Size (2020): USD 1.3 Billion

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 3 %

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD5 Billion

The global white oil market is primarily driven by the demand from personal care products market. Due to utilisation of white oil in various personal care products such as facial cream, hair oil, hair cream, body lotion, the market is expected to grow due to fast growth in demand of these products. Additionally, factors such as increasing disposable income, increasing awareness towards personal hygiene and easy availability of personal care products will aid to the white oil market. Moreover, demand from pharmaceutical sector, due to application of white oil in ointments, eye lubricants and in penicillin production process with push the growth in the forecast period.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

White oils are highly distilled colourless, odourless mineral or synthetic oils that consist of base stocks of paraffinic or naphthenic. They find application in various sectors owing to chemically and biologically stable properties and does not allow any pathogenic growth.

Read Full Report Online : https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/white-oil-market

White oil on the basis of grade, can be divided as follows:

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

On the basis of product type, white oil can be segmented into:

Light Paraffinic

Heavy Paraffinic

Naphthenic

White oil on the basis of application, can be classified into the following:

Personal Care and Cosmetic

Pharmaceutical

Adhesive

Textile

Polymers

Agriculture

Food and Beverage

Others

The regional markets for white oil include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

Regionally, Asia Pacific region is both the largest and fastest growing region for white oil. This can be attributed to China being the largest consumers of white oil within the region owing to its cosmetic and skincare products industry. Additionally, India and Japan are next largest consumers of white oil. Moreover, due to the increasing demand form textiles, plastics polymers, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and adhesives sector, white oils market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell plc., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited, Sonneborn LLC, Sasol LTD, Petro-Canada Lubricants, Panama Petrochem Ltd., Apar Industries Ltd., and a few others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Related Report:

Brazil Palm Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/brazil-palm-oil-market

Latin America Vegetable Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-vegetable-oil-market

Latin America Palm Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/latin-america-palm-oil-market

Vegetable Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/vegetable-oil-market-report

Palm Oil Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/palm-oil-market

Thyme Oil Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/thyme-oil-market

Food Grade Mineral Oil Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/food-grade-mineral-oil-market

Tamanu Oil Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/tamanu-oil-market’

Algae Oil Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/algae-oil-market

Citrus Oil Market – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/citrus-oil-market

Note 2: As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to spread across the world, our analysts are constantly tracking the impact of this rapidly evolving situation on the markets and the consumer purchase behaviours. Thus, our latest estimates and analysis about the current market trends and forecast will exhaustively reflect the effects of this emerging pandemic.

About Us:

Expert Market Research is a leading business intelligence firm, providing custom and syndicated market reports along with consultancy services for our clients. We serve a wide client base ranging from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium enterprises. Our reports cover over 100 industries across established and emerging markets researched by our skilled analysts who track the latest economic, demographic, trade and market data globally.

At Expert Market Research, we tailor our approach according to our clients’ needs and preferences, providing them with valuable, actionable and up-to-date insights into the market, thus, helping them realize their optimum growth potential. We offer market intelligence across a range of industry verticals which include Pharmaceuticals, Food and Beverage, Technology, Retail, Chemical and Materials, Energy and Mining, Packaging and Agriculture.

We also provide state-of-the-art procurement intelligence through our platform, https://www.procurementresource.com. Procurement Resource is a leading platform for digital procurement solutions, offering daily price tracking, market intelligence, supply chain intelligence, procurement analytics, and category insights through our thoroughly researched and infallible market reports, production cost reports, price analysis, and benchmarking.

Informes de Expertos (https://informesdeexpertos.com), the Spanish variant of Expert Market Research, is a platform that offers market research and consultancy services to a broad clientele base across Spanish speaking countries. With our primary focus on the Latin America and Spain markets, our research experts provide relevant and actionable insights into the markets and track major trends, economic developments, and global trade data.

Determined to bring client satisfaction, we make sure that our tailored approach meets the client’s unique market intelligence requirements. Our syndicated and customized research reports cover a wide spectrum of industries ranging from pharmaceuticals and food and beverage to packaging, logistics, and transportation.

Media Contact

Company Name: Expert Market Research

Contact Person:-Adam Lee, Business Consultant

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free Number: US +1-415-325-5166 | UK +44-702-402-5790

Address: 30 North Gould Street, Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

City: Sheridan

State: Wyoming

Country: United States

Website: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com

https://primefeed.in/