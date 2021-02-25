Global Calcium Sulphite Market to be Driven By Growing Demand For Ready-To-Eat Food Products in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Calcium Sulphite Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global calcium sulphite market, assessing the market based on its segments like grade, functionality, end-use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6%

6% Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 65 Billion

The global calcium sulphite market is being aided by the increasing demand across various industries such as food and beverages, water treatment, pharmaceutical, etc. It is used as an antioxidant in preservatives for food, wine, and cider due to its strong reducing properties. The growth in ready-to-eat segment of the food industry, owing to the rising disposable incomes and hectic schedules, are aiding the calcium sulphite industry. Bulk production of calcium sulphite has improved its availability in the market, thus aiding the industry growth. The rising FDI investments in the building and construction industry are anticipated to create growth opportunities for calcium sulphite market in the coming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Calcium sulphite is a calcium salt of sulphurous acid. It exists in two crystalline forms, namely hemihydrate and tetrahydrate. It is a by-product obtained on combustion of flue gas and coal and converts to gypsum on exposure to water or air.

Based on grade, the market can be segmented into:

Industrial Grade

Food Grade

Others

Based on functionality, the market can be categorized into:

Reducing Agent

Preservative

Bulking Agent

Bleaching Agent

Others

By end-use, the market is divided into:

Food and Beverages

Water Treatment

Paper and Pulp

Pharmaceuticals

Building and Construction

Others

The major regions for calcium sulphite market are:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The rapid consumer shift towards ready-to-eat food products due to fast-paced lifestyles is anticipated to facilitate the entry of calcium sulphite manufacturers in the food and beverages industry. The ready-to-eat food products witnessed a surging demand during the COVID-19 epidemic. This is expected to propel the calcium sulphite market forward. Developments in the pharmaceutical industry and the formulation of new drugs are predicted to fuel the demand for calcium sulphite due to its strong reducing properties. However, instances of allergic reactions in asthmatic patients and stringent government regulations on its usage could hinder the market growth of calcium sulphite.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Zibo Onlyzone Water Treatment Technology Co. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Tateho Chemical Industries Co. Ltd., Yoshino Gypsum Co. Ltd., and MP Biomedicals, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

