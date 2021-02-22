Global Collagen Hydrolysates Market to be Driven by Increasing Improvements by Collagen Hydrolysates Manufacturers in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by EMR titled, ‘Global Collagen Hydrolysates Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global collagen hydrolysates market assessing the market based on its segments like source, form, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2016-2026)

Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): 6.5%

Forecast Market Size (2026): USD 1.5 billion

The major players in the collagen hydrolysate market are increasing investment in research and development to improve the product like providing customized emulsification and gelling for the products that are manufactured. This will enhance the demand for collagen hydrolysates by the consumers. The manufacturing facilities are generally located near raw material source for cost and time efficiency. The key players are also trying to increase their distribution network by themselves or through a third-party distribution channel in order to reach new markets with potential customers. The developing economies with growing population can bolster the growth of industry in the upcoming years.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The collagen hydrolysates refer to chemical compounds with low molecular weight that are produced from the hydrolysis of collagen. These chemicals are available in the form of powder, liquid, and capsules in the market. The collagen hydrolysates can be used for bone filling and skin care because of their suitable properties.

Based on source, the market is segmented into:

Bovine

Porcine

Marine

Others

Based on form, the industry is segmented into:

Powder

Liquid

Capsules

Others

Collagen hydrolysates are segmented on the basis of application into:

Pharmaceutical/Biomedical

Food and Beverage

Nutraceuticals

Cosmetics

Others

The report also covers the regional collagen hydrolysates markets like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Market Trend

The growing applications for collagen hydrolysates are primarily driving the growth of market. The consumption of collagen hydrolysates in form of health supplements and energy drinks is helpful in muscle development and raising the energy levels of the body. The cosmetic industry is also finding the increasing usage of collagen hydrolysates for its anti-aging property and fashion trends. The increasing disposable income of middle class is leading to increasing consumption of cosmetic products. The pharmaceutical and biomedical industry are also accelerating the demand for the collagen hydrolysates industry because of its usage in skin therapy, bone filling and burn wounds.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Titan Biotech, BioCell Technology LLC, Gelita AG, Nitta Gelatin, Inc. Hainan Huayan Collagen Technology Co., Ltd., and NeoCell Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

